Asia Pacific Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Lucrative Segments and their Underlying Factors

Key Companies: Apple Inc., Atheer, Inc., Cyberglove Systems Inc., EON Reality, Inc., Facebook Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P, Leap Motion, Inc., Meta Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nintendo Co., Ltd, Oculus VR, LLC, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sixense Entertainment, Inc, Sony Corporation, Total Immersion, Inc., Virtuix, Zappar Ltd

The segmentation focuses on:

Based on Component

Hardware

– Sensors

– Semiconductor Component

– Displays and Projectors

– Position Trackers

– Cameras

– Others

Software

– Software Developer Kits

– Cloud Services

Based on Technology

– Nonimmersive Technology

– Semi-Immersive Technology

– Fully Immersive Technology

Based on Device

– Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

– Gesture-Tracking Device

– Projector & Display Wall

Based on Platform

– Mobile VR

– Console VR

– PC VR

Based on Industry Vertical

– Gaming

– Entertainment & Media

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Education

– Automotive

– Retail & Marketing

– Other Verticals

Based on End User

Consumer

Enterprise

– Large Enterprises

– Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises

Geographically

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

