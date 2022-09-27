Asia-Pacific Stevia Market Size,Growth Business Industry Revenue, Demand and Applications Market Research Report

Market Analysis and Insights : Asia-Pacific Stevia Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Asia-Pacific stevia market to be growing at a CAGR of 8.52% in the forecast period of 2021-2028 and is expected to reach the USD 237.59 million by 2028.

A top notch Asia-Pacific Stevia Market report has an evaluation of the factors influencing the supply and demand of the related products and services, and challenges reckoned by market players. The report begins with a market outlook together with the data integration and capabilities study with the appropriate findings. It has projected strong upcoming growth of the market. The document gives a brief introduction to the research report outlook, TOC, list of tables and figures, an outlook to key players of the market and comprising key regions. An extensive summary of the Asia-Pacific Stevia Market comprises prominent market that includes several major market leaders in the report.

Market Scenario :

Stevia is the zero-calorie natural sweetener that derives its sweetness from its active compounds, steviol glycosides. It has 30-150 times the sweetness of sugar. It is available as powder, leaves and liquid extracts. Stevia is a natural choice to sweeten a wide variety of beverages such as fruit juices, cafes, teas, flavored waters, refrigerants and alcoholic beverages.

The rise in the prevalence of obesity and diabetes due to the high consumptions of sugar and growing number of new stevia-based product launches are the major factors attributable to the growth of stevia market. Also, rising demand for the substitutes of natural sugar, positive regulatory outlook, and increased awareness towards health will influence the growth of the stevia market. Surge in the demand for low-calorie sweeteners from food and beverages manufacturers will drive the market growth rate.

The rise in the utilization of added sugars as an ingredient limited by sugar taxes and emerging new markets will boost the growth of the stevia market.

Major Competitors covered in the report are Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Cargill, Incorporated, PureCircle, ADM, MMVIII. Biosweet Ventures, PureCircle, Hunan huacheng Biotech,Inc., GLG LIFE TECH CORP, TransIP, MORITA KAGAKU KOGYO CO., LTD., Pyure Brands LLC, S&W Seed Co., Stevia Naturals, Whole Earth Sweetener Co., LLC, Sunwin Stevia International Inc, Zhucheng HaoTian Pharm Co., Ltd.

Asia-Pacific Stevia Market Scope and Market Size

Asia-Pacific stevia market is segmented on the basis of extract type, application, form and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of extract type, the stevia market is segmented into powder, whole leaf, liquid and tablet.

On the basis of application, the stevia market is segmented into dairy, bakery and confectionery, table top sweeteners, beverages, convenience foods and others.

On the basis of form, the stevia market is segmented into dry and liquid.

On the basis of distribution channel, the stevia market is segmented into direct tenders and retail.

Asia-Pacific Stevia Market Country Level Analysis

Asia-Pacific stevia market is segmented on the basis of extract type, application, form and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific stevia market report are China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, and rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC).

China dominates the Asia-Pacific stevia market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period due to the presence of major key players rising demand for natural sweeteners in this region.

The country section of the Asia-Pacific stevia market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

