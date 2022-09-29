Asia Pacific Smart Parking Market SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2022-2030
Asia Pacific Smart Parking Market report by Report Ocean explains the most recent changes and advancements in the business climate for the years 2022–2030. The report also examines the development of the global market and its ecological aspects. This section combines previous progress plans, player evaluations, division rankings, region evaluations, etc.
Corporate strategists can take advantage of this report because it is likely to boost commercial areas generally. For each of the five major geographical areas—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America—it also gives market size and forecast data.
The leading players profiled in the global market are: Amano McGann, Inc., BMW AG (ParkNow GmbH, Parkmobile LLC), CivicSmart, Inc., Continental AG, Dongyang Menics Co., Ltd., IEM SA, IPS Group Inc., Klaus Multiparking Systems, ParkMe Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Smart Parking Limited, Swarco AG, TKH Group-Park Assist., Urbiotica, S.L. and other key market players.
The report’s CAGR from 2022 to 2030 is the foundation for the market progress case study. The report examines various factors, including the SWOT analysis, which paints a clear image of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and potential threats. Porter’s five force model, which aids in business analysis, helps to explain why various businesses can provide varying levels of benefit.
The global market segmentation focuses on:
Based on Component
Hardware
o Pucks/Wireless Sensors
o Cameras and LPRs
o Smart Meters
o Signages
o Parking Gates
o Other Hardware
Software
o Parking Guidance System
o Analytics Solutions
Service
o Consulting Service
o Engineering Service
o Mobile App Parking Service
Based on System
Guided Parking Assist System
Smart Parking Assist System
Based on Parking Type
Off-street Parking
On-street Parking
Based on Solution
Security & Surveillance
Smart Payment Systems
Parking Reservation & Valet Parking
License Plate Recognition
By Technology
Ultrasonic Sensors
Image Sensors
Radar Sensors
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Internet of Things (IoT)
Other Technologies
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By End User
Commercial Sector
Government & Public Sector
Residential Sector
Geographically
Japan
China
South Korea
Australia
India
Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
