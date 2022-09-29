Asia Pacific Smart Parking Market SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2022-2030

Asia Pacific Smart Parking Market report by Report Ocean explains the most recent changes and advancements in the business climate for the years 2022–2030. The report also examines the development of the global market and its ecological aspects. This section combines previous progress plans, player evaluations, division rankings, region evaluations, etc.

Corporate strategists can take advantage of this report because it is likely to boost commercial areas generally. For each of the five major geographical areas—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America—it also gives market size and forecast data.

The leading players profiled in the global market are: Amano McGann, Inc., BMW AG (ParkNow GmbH, Parkmobile LLC), CivicSmart, Inc., Continental AG, Dongyang Menics Co., Ltd., IEM SA, IPS Group Inc., Klaus Multiparking Systems, ParkMe Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Smart Parking Limited, Swarco AG, TKH Group-Park Assist., Urbiotica, S.L. and other key market players.

The report’s CAGR from 2022 to 2030 is the foundation for the market progress case study. The report examines various factors, including the SWOT analysis, which paints a clear image of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and potential threats. Porter’s five force model, which aids in business analysis, helps to explain why various businesses can provide varying levels of benefit.

The global market segmentation focuses on:

Based on Component

Hardware

o Pucks/Wireless Sensors

o Cameras and LPRs

o Smart Meters

o Signages

o Parking Gates

o Other Hardware

Software

o Parking Guidance System

o Analytics Solutions

Service

o Consulting Service

o Engineering Service

o Mobile App Parking Service

Based on System

Guided Parking Assist System

Smart Parking Assist System

Based on Parking Type

Off-street Parking

On-street Parking

Based on Solution

Security & Surveillance

Smart Payment Systems

Parking Reservation & Valet Parking

License Plate Recognition

By Technology

Ultrasonic Sensors

Image Sensors

Radar Sensors

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Other Technologies

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By End User

Commercial Sector

Government & Public Sector

Residential Sector

Geographically

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

