Asia Pacific Smart Lighting Market Competitive Landscape Based on Product design
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
Acuity Brands Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Digital Lumens, Inc.
Eaton Corporation PLC.
General Electric
Cree, Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Legrand
Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.
OSRAM Licht AG
Philips Lighting
SYSKA LED Lights
Zumtobel Group AG
Based on offering,
Hardware
– Lights and Luminaires
– Lighting Controls
Software
– Cloud-Based Software
– Local/Web-Based Software
Service by Type
– Smartphone Application
– Lighting as a Service (LaaS)
Service by Process
– Design and Engineering
– Installation
– Post-Installation
Based on Lamp Type
– LED Lamps
– Fluorescent Lamps
– Compact Fluorescent Lamps
– High Intensity Discharge Lamps
– Other Lamp Types
Based on Installation Type
– New Installation
– Retrofit Installation
Based on Communication Technology
Wired Technology
– Building Automation & Control Network (BACnet)
– Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)
– Power Line Communication (PLC)
– Proprietary Control
– Power Over Ethernet
– Wired Hybrid Protocols
– Other Wired Technologies
Wireless Technology
– Enocean
– Bluetooth/Bluetooth Low Energy
– Wi-Fi
– Zigbee
– Wireless Hybrid Protocols
– Other Wireless Technologies
Based on Application
– Indoor Lighting
– Outdoor Lighting
Based on End User
– Industrial
– Commercial
– Residential
– Public Infrastructure
Geographically,
– Japan
– China
– South Korea
– Australia
– India
– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
