Asia Pacific Smart Lighting Market Competitive Landscape Based on Product design

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Acuity Brands Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Digital Lumens, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC.

General Electric

Cree, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Legrand

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

OSRAM Licht AG

Philips Lighting

SYSKA LED Lights

Zumtobel Group AG

Based on offering,

Hardware

– Lights and Luminaires

– Lighting Controls

Software

– Cloud-Based Software

– Local/Web-Based Software

Service by Type

– Smartphone Application

– Lighting as a Service (LaaS)

Service by Process

– Design and Engineering

– Installation

– Post-Installation

Based on Lamp Type

– LED Lamps

– Fluorescent Lamps

– Compact Fluorescent Lamps

– High Intensity Discharge Lamps

– Other Lamp Types

Based on Installation Type

– New Installation

– Retrofit Installation

Based on Communication Technology

Wired Technology

– Building Automation & Control Network (BACnet)

– Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

– Power Line Communication (PLC)

– Proprietary Control

– Power Over Ethernet

– Wired Hybrid Protocols

– Other Wired Technologies

Wireless Technology

– Enocean

– Bluetooth/Bluetooth Low Energy

– Wi-Fi

– Zigbee

– Wireless Hybrid Protocols

– Other Wireless Technologies

Based on Application

– Indoor Lighting

– Outdoor Lighting

Based on End User

– Industrial

– Commercial

– Residential

– Public Infrastructure

Geographically,

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

