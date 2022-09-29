Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2022 Industry Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2029 Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Type (Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Window Vacuum Cleaner, Pool Vacuum Cleaner, Others), Category (Cleaning Robots, Mopping Robots, Hybrid Robots), Operation Mode (Self-Drive, Remote Control), Charging Type (Manual Charging, Automatic Charging), Distribution Channel (Electronic Stores, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Others), End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Industrial) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Market Analysis and Size

There has been huge growth in the availability of the 5G network and the widening reach of internet facilities. These determinants further boost the adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners, thus help in expansion of market. Additionally, the self-driving vacuum cleaner has also largely gained popularity and the evolution in household work culture has enabled growth for the robotic vacuum cleaner market within this region. Therefore, the market is estimated to flourish rapidly over the forecasted period due to such factors.

Asia-Pacific Robotic vacuum cleaner Market was valued at USD 2,477.82 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10,654.18 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 20.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The remote control segment is estimated to show the highest CAGR owing to the increasing demand for controlling cleaners using handheld remote or mobile phones during the cleaning process. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Market Definition

Robotic vacuum cleaner is an autonomous robot with an intelligent software program. With little to no human interaction, it performs the functions of a typical vacuum cleaner. Due to their small size, these cleaners can easily access and clean locations under beds, cabinets, and tables. They make less noise than non-robotic equivalents and have sensors that prevent them from colliding with other objects or falling down the stairs.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Type (Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Window Vacuum Cleaner, Pool Vacuum Cleaner, Others), Category (Cleaning Robots, Mopping Robots, Hybrid Robots), Operation Mode (Self-Drive, Remote Control), Charging Type (Manual Charging, Automatic Charging), Distribution Channel (Electronic Stores, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Others), End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Industrial) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered ECOVACS (China), Dyson (United Kingdom), LG Electronics (South Korea), iRobot Corporation (U.S), Proscenic (China), Samsung (South Korea), Neato Robotics, Inc., (California), Matsutek Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Hayward Industries, Inc, (U.S.), BLACK+DECKER (U.S.), SharkNinja Operating LLC (U.S.), bObsweep (Canada), Maytronics (Israel), Taurus Group (Spain), Miele & Cie. KG (Germany) and AB Electrolux (Sweden) Market Opportunities Increased research and development investments

Heightened digitalization with increased adoption of internet of things (IoT) solutions

Integration of advanced technologies

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Increased Requirement for Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The robotic vacuum cleaner are becoming increasingly popular in the commercial and household sectors for cleaning windows, pools, lawns, and floors because they do the jobs in less time and at a lower cost without requiring physical effort. The lesser time taken for the household activities by these robots further create outstanding demand for the robotic vacuum cleaner services. Consequently, the increased product demand will further result in the market growth.

The rise in the working population, growing number of smart homes, and growing purchasing power will further propel the growth rate of the robotic vacuum cleaner market. Additionally, the rise in the potential in newer industrial functions and consumers’ preference for smart and innovative electrical appliances will also drive market value growth over forecast period. Furthermore, the busy schedules and reduced time for household chores, increasing number of working women, growing inclination towards cleanliness and hygiene, and the escalating income levels in households also boost the overall market’s growth.

Opportunities

Advancements, Digitalization and Investments

Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies such as the voice recognition and laser-based technologies to map the floor structure further extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the heightened digitalization with increased adoption of internet of things (IoT) solutions along with increased research and development investments will further expand the future growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market.

Restraints/Challenges

High Cost

On the other hand, the high installation and maintenance cost could stifle the market’s expansion. This factor will create hindrances for the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market.

Lower Effectiveness and Other Disadvantages

The lesser effectiveness of cleaning robots will prove to be a demerit for the robotic vacuum cleaner market. Moreover, the rough usage of these robots further minimizes its productivity and lifespan, which also impedes the market growth. Therefore, these factors pose as a challenge the robotic vacuum cleaner market growth rate.

