Asia-Pacific Pea Flour Market Size Industry Share, Trend, In-Depth Manufacturers Analysis, Revenue, Supply, Development Growth, Demand, Regional Outlook

Pea flour market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 4, 40,044.08 thousand by 2027. Population expansion in developing economies as well as the growing trend for the healthy and nutritious eating habits is helping the market to grow.

Peasemeal (also called pea flour) is flour which is produced from yellow field peas that have been roasted. The roasting enables greater access to protein and starch increasing the nutritive value. Traditionally, the peas would be grounded three times using water-powered stone mills. The colour of the flour is brownish yellow due to the caramelization achieved during roasting, while the texture ranges from fine to gritty. The usages of pea’s meal are similar to maize meal in baking, porridge and quick breads. Pea’s meal has had a long history in Great Britain and is still used in Scotland for dishes such as brose and bannocks. Pea flour market is growing with factors such as growing demand from bakery and food & beverage sector, increasing inclination towards healthier option over traditional flour and high nutrient and other protein content in pea flour. However, the rising demand of oil-seed and nut based flour and digestion issue of pea flour may obstruct the growth of the pea flour market in the given forecast period.

The growing number of research and development in the field is providing an ample opportunities for the growth of pea flour market and it has been witnessed that it will rise drastically resulting in the growth for the pea flour market. The side-effects of pea flour such as causing occupational asthma have created challenges for the manufacturers dealing in the pea flour market.

The pea flour market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the pea flour market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Major Competitors covered in the report are AGT Food and Ingredients, Limagrain, Vestkorn, Novo farina, Cates Grain & Seed, PAULA Ingredients., K2 Milling, Golden Grain Mills, Sureshchand Rameshchand, Mirfak Pty Ltd

Asia-Pacific Pea Flour Market Scope and Market Size

Pea flour market is segmented on the basis of category, type of peas, application and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of category, the pea flour market is segmented into organic and inorganic. In 2020, inorganic segment occupied the highest market share due to rise in the demand for the gluten free products owing to people’s are more prone towards lower glucose content and protein based quality products.

Based on type of peas, the pea flour market is segmented into green peas and yellow peas. In 2020, yellow peas dominate the pea flour market because of the consumption of the yellow pea in China which has seen a prominent growth in recent times as compared to earlier. Changing trends in consumption patterns enhance the growth of yellow pea production in China. Thus, the yellow pea is preferred by the people over other pea’s product owing to its health benefits

On the basis of application, the pea flour market is segmented into food & beverages, animal feed and household/retail. In 2020, food & beverages segment dominates the pea flour market due to its applications; such as convenience food, bakery products, infant nutrition, meat & poultry products, breading and batter. Owing to emulsifying properties of peas, it can be used as nutritional food ingredient in wide range of food supplements.

Based on distribution channel, the pea flour market is segmented into direct and indirect. In 2020, direct segment dominate the pea flour market as number of online retail and convenience store has been raised due to easy availability of food ingredients and quality service provided by the retail stores. Hence, indirect distributors offer great potential in terms of cost-efficient measures.

Pea Flour Market Country Level Analysis

Pea flour market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, category, type of peas, application and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the pea flour market report are China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, New-Zealand, Philippines, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

In Asia-Pacific, China is dominating in the pea flour market due to increasing demand of pea flour in the food industry along with the growing demand for health awareness food and products.

The country section of the pea flour market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

