Asia-Pacific Nut-Based Milk Market Industry Demand, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2028

Asia-Pacific Nut-Based Milk Market Analysis and Insights

The Asia-Pacific nut-based milk market size is likely to grow at a compound annual rate of 24.4% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The rise in the usage of nut-based milk for sustainable nutrition is the factor responsible for the growth of Asia-Pacific nut-based milk market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Nut-based milk is generally categorized under plant-based milk. This milk is prepared by two methods which are wet milling and dry milling, in which soaked nuts are made to a fine paste and blended with water, and in dry milling nuts are milled to fine flour, which is later blended with water. They are also known as an alternative to dairy products, and are very popular amongst vegan and vegetarian communities.

The major growing factor towards Asia-Pacific nut-based milk market is the easy availability and promotion of plant-based or cereal alternatives when compared to traditional dairy products. Furthermore, the rise in awareness for health consciousness amongst consumers, lactose intolerance and the rapid shift in the inclination for vegan diets are also expected to heighten the overall demand for Asia-Pacific nut-based milk market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Moreover, the rise in the demand for plant-based food products, veganism and large number of health-conscious consumers are also expected to serve as foremost drivers for the Asia-Pacific nut-based milk market at a regional level. In addition, the rise in the concerns with weight management, emphasis on weight loss and maintenance as well as the importance on the blood sugar spike control are also lifting the growth of the Asia-Pacific nut-based milk market.

However, the high cost of processing technologies such as freeze-dying, spray drying and cold press technology for the production of powdered and liquid milk is projected to act as a restraint towards the growth of Asia-Pacific nut-based milk market, whereas the high cost of the nut packaging can challenge the growth of the Asia-Pacific nut-based milk market.

Moreover, the increase in research and development by growing players in the market, rise in research and developments to find newer products portfolios that provide the additional nutritional benefits and increase in the vegan population are expected to further generate new opportunities for the Asia-Pacific nut-based milk market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

