Asia-Pacific Insect Protein Market – Growth Segments | Key Driving Factors, Explosive Trends by Regions, Leading Players Analysis, Business Strategies and Forecast

Asia-Pacific Insect Protein Market, By Insect Type (Beetles, Caterpillars, Bees, Wasps and Ants, Grasshoppers, Locusts, Crickets, True Bugs, Black Soldier Flies, Cicadas, Leafhoppers, Plant Hoppers, Scale Insects, Termites, Dragonflies, Flies, Mealworms, Others), Application (Feed, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Major Competitors covered in the report are AgriProtein (South Africa), Enterra Feed Corporation (Canada), Aspire Food Group (Canada), Beta Hatch (US), BIOFLYTECH (Spain), Chapul Cricket Protein (US), Entobel (Vietnam), Entocycle (UK), Entomo Farms (france), Bugs (Thailand), Haocheng Mealworms Inc. (China), Hexafly (Ireland), Innovafeed (France), Insectum (Norway), nextProtein (France), Protenga Pte Ltd (Singapore), Protify (Sweden), PROTIX (Netherlands), Seek Food (US), Thailand Unique (Thailand), and Ynsect (France), among others

Market Analysis and Size

Insect protein is widely being consumed as a feed additive across the region for aquaculture, poultry, and other animals. These are gaining high relevance among the animal feed manufacturers due to amino acid and protein content ranging from 40% to 70% and high digestibility.

Asia-Pacific Insect Protein Market was valued at USD 142.42 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,286.40 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 22.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Feed segment is dominating the insect protein market as insect protein is very popular for feeding livestock in Asian countries. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Asia-Pacific Insect Protein Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The insect protein market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, application, and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the insect protein market report are China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC).

In Asia-Pacific, China has occupied the highest market share due to the wide consumption of insect-based products such as cookies, snacks, pasta, and others and huge application of insect protein in aquaculture feed. After China, majority of the market share is taken by Vietnam as insect protein or insect based food consumption is followed here since ancient time and is expected to grow further with rising animal feed industry in the country.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

