Asia-Pacific Gummies and jellies Market 2022 Growth Factors, Technological Innovation and Emerging Trends 2029

Market Analysis and Size

The use of a gelling agent or stabiliser is a common feature of these products. Gummy candies, on the other hand, have a gummy texture and are made with gelatine. Jelly candies, on the other hand, are made with ingredients other than gelatine, such as agar, gum, starch, acacia, and so on. Jellies may have different textures, but they are not as elastic as gummies. The market for jellies and gummies has grown significantly in recent years.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the gummies and jellies market which was valued at USD 3009.07 million in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 5694.56 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Definition

Gummies and jellies are similar types of sweets and confectionary products that are made with a gelatin base and various flavoured additives and ingredients, as well as colourants, to produce candies in a variety of shapes, sizes, colours, and flavours.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Product Type (Gummies, Jellies), Type (Supplement Gummies, Traditional Gummies, Low Sugar Gummies, Sugar Free Gummies), Jelly Ingredient (High Methoxyl Pectin (HMP), Low Methoxyl Pectin (LMP)), Target Consumer (Adults, Kids), Category (GMO, Non-GMO), Flavours (Cherry, Peach, Matcha, Coconut, Coffee, Strawberry, Lemon, Apple, Orange, Honey And Ginger, Mango, Watermelon, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Raspbery, Grapes, Chocolate, Lime, Combination, Others), Ingredient (Gelatin, Pectin, Starch, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Citric Acid, Others), Packaging Type (Bottles and Jars, Stand Up Pouches, Sachet, Packs, Club Store Trays, Others), Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailing, Non- Store Retailing) Countries Covered China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, New-Zealand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Players Covered HARIBO of America, Inc (U.S), Ferrero (Luxembourg), Perfetti Van Melle (U.S), Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Netherlands), Bayer AG (Germany), Candy People (U.S), CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. (U.S), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.S)Dixie Brands (US), KANNAWAY LLC. (US), CURA CS, LLC. (US), KAZMIRA (US), Curaleaf (US) and CannazALL (US) New Age Inc. (U.S) Opportunities Research and development activities in current manufacturing process

Intervention of new flavours and textures

Growing population of young people in developing countries

Gummies and Jellies Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising vegan population worldwide as well high spending on confectionaries

The increasing vegan population worldwide, as well as high levels of consumer spending on candies, jellies, and other confectionary products, are the major factors fostering the growth of the gummies and jellies market. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness of the negative side effects of chocolate consumption, as well as unique flavours, textures, candies design, shape, packaging, and sugar content, will drive growth in the gummies and jellies market value.

Improved knowledge of healthcare well-being

Given the largest and fastest-growing consumer group, manufacturers are developing innovative packaging and marketing strategies that differentiate products by their wrappings, such as 3D wrapping, having a QR code on the wrapper for an online game, and holding a contest to engage buyers. The ease of handling and supply of the candies is attributed to the growing demand for jellies and gummies in sugar confectioneries around the world. Unlike chocolate, jellies and gummies do not need to be stored in a refrigerated environment, which increases demand from developing-country rural areas.

Opportunity

There are several opportunities in the Asia-Pacific gummies and jellies market that businesses can take advantage of in order to grow and expand their operations. Businesses, for example, could conduct research and development to improve their current manufacturing process. Similarly, they have the opportunity to introduce new flavoured jellies and gummies to the market, thereby expanding their product portfolio. Businesses in the market can only grow in the Asia-Pacific business environment if they capitalise on these opportunities.

This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:

What is the market size of the market at the global Asia-Pacific Gummies and jellies Market level?

Which screen size is most preferred by the consumers?

Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of Asia-Pacific Gummies and jellies Market ?

Which is the preferred age group for targeting market for manufacturers?

What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?

What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the Asia-Pacific Gummies and jellies Market ?

Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?

How are the emerging markets for market expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?

Who are the major players operating in the global market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?

Who are the major distributors, traders, and dealers operating in the Asia-Pacific Gummies and jellies Market ?

