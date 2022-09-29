Asia Pacific Food Safety Testing Market Status, Business Growth and Development Factors by 2030

The Report Ocean’s Asia Pacific Food Safety Testing Market Research Report provides a competitive landscape, trends, facts data, and unique key market statistics. Various growth drivers are driving the Asia Pacific Food Safety Testing Market, and the market study also considers a number of other aspects to forecast the market.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3M Co.

ALS Limited

Biomerieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Campden BRI

Danaher

Eurofins Scientific S.E.

Genetic ID NA Inc.

Institut Merieux

Intertek Group PLC

Mrieux NutriSciences Corporation

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

NFS International

SGS SA

TUV Sud Ag

Based on Product

Testing Systems

Testing Services

Based on Food Processing

Raw Food

Processed Food

Based on Food Type

Meat and Poultry

Dairy

Cereals & Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Eggs

Fish and Seafood

Beverages

Other Food Types

Based on Contaminant

Pathogens Testing

o Salmonella

o E. coli

o Listeria

o Campylobacter

o Staphylococci

o Shigella

o Other Pathogens

GMOs Testing

Residues Testing

o Veterinary Drug Residues

o Pesticide Residues

Toxins Testing

o Mycotoxins

o Seafood Toxins

BSE Prions Testing

Allergens Testing

Other Contaminants Testing

Based on Technology

DNA Sequencing/NGS

Immunoassays

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Chromatography

Spectroscopy

Chromogenic Media

Culture Media

Inductive Coupled Plasma (ICP)

Other Technologies

Geographically

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

Market Overview & Summary Market Dynamics

Market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges were among the market dynamics subheads that were included for analysis, along with market share analysis, PORTER'S analysis, PESTEL analysis, and value-chain analysis.

