Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market 2022 -Industry Dynamic, Demand Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Opportunities to 2029 Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market By Testing Type (Allergen Testing, Pathogens Testing, Heavy Metals Testing, Nutritional Labeling, GMO Testing, Pesticides Testing, Mycotoxins Testing, Organic Contaminants Testing, Others), Technology (Culture Media, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunoassay, Chromatography, Biochip/Biosensor, Flow Cytometry, Microarrays, Others), Food Categories (Meat & Meat Products, Egg & Poultry Products, Fish and Seafood, Bakery Products, Cereals, Grains & Pulses, Tea & Coffee, Herbs & Spices, Beverages, Fruits & Vegetables, Milk & Dairy Products, Honey, Nuts and Dried Fruits, Convenience Foods, Baby Food, Tobacco and Others), – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

Consumer awareness of food safety profiles has increased as a result of recent health problems such as antibiotic resistance. Given the lack of proper resources and testing infrastructure in some Asia-Pacific countries, the issue of pesticide and antibiotic residues is expected to have a significant impact on the food safety testing landscape.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the food safety testing market was valued at USD 967.69 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 1577.62 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Definition

Food testing and analysis are important aspects of food safety since they assure that food is safe to eat. This includes sustaining the network of food testing laboratories, ensuring the quality of food testing, investing in human resources, conducting surveillance activities, and educating consumers.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Testing Type (Allergen Testing, Pathogens Testing, Heavy Metals Testing, Nutritional Labeling, GMO Testing, Pesticides Testing, Mycotoxins Testing, Organic Contaminants Testing, Others), Technology (Culture Media, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunoassay, Chromatography, Biochip/Biosensor, Flow Cytometry, Microarrays, Others), Food Categories (Meat & Meat Products, Egg & Poultry Products, Fish and Seafood, Bakery Products, Cereals, Grains & Pulses, Tea & Coffee, Herbs & Spices, Beverages, Fruits & Vegetables, Milk & Dairy Products, Honey, Nuts and Dried Fruits, Convenience Foods, Baby Food, Tobacco and Others), Countries Covered China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Players Covered SGS SA (Switzerland), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Intertek Group plc (U.K), Bureau Veritas (France), ALS Limited (Australia), TÜV SÜD (Germany), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), QIMA (Hong Kong), Pacific Lab (Washington), Ugene Laboratory Services Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Kedah Bioresources Corporation Sdn. Bhd (Malaysia), Mérieux Nutrisciences (U.S), FOOD SAFETY NET SERVICES (Texas), NEOGEN CORPORATION (U.S), Adpen Laboratories, Inc. (U.S), Cotecna Inspection SA (Switzerland), Spectro Analytical Labs Limited (India), Nsf International (U.S), R J Hill Laboratories Limited (New Zealand) Opportunities Rising foodborne diseases in the region

Rise in the use of food preservatives

The rising awareness about the food safety issue in the region

Rising awareness about food safety measures

Consumers and food safety regulatory agencies have put in place a robust, cost-effective, and highly reliable food safety testing framework to help prevent significant food scares in the face of growing concerns about food safety in the context of frequent mishaps throughout the supply chain.

Government intervention in food safety regulation as well as rising health concerns

Governments have also worked for self-regulation as a central means of guaranteeing food safety, allowing firms to conduct regular food safety assurance tests as required by law and as part of self-regulation. Consumer awareness of food safety profiles has increased as a result of recent health problems, such as antibiotic resistance. Given the lack of proper resources and testing infrastructure in some Asia-Pacific countries, the issue of pesticide and antibiotic residues is expected to have a significant impact on the food safety testing landscape.

Opportunity

The rising number of foodborne diseases will drive up demand for food safety testing, propelling the food safety testing market forward. As the use of preservatives in food products increases, there is more opportunity for the food safety testing market in the near future

Key Questions Answered in Global Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market Report:- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market in 2029? What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market? What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global Market? Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share What are the Global Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market? The key questions answered through this research report: Who are the target clients of global Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market

Which sales strategies are useful for increasing the sale worldwide?

What are the challenges, risks, and threats faced by businesses?

What is the pricing structure across several regions?

Who are the major key players in the global Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market?

How much is the size of the global market Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market?

What are the internal and external drivers and restraining factors of the global market Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market?

