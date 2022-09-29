Asia Pacific Feed Additives Market supply, demand, and future forecasts 2022-2030

The Report Ocean’s Asia Pacific Feed Additives Market Research Report provides a competitive landscape, trends, facts data, and unique key market statistics. Various growth drivers are driving the Asia Pacific Feed Additives Market , and the market study also considers a number of other aspects to forecast the market.

• Market driving trends

• Technological developments

• Consumer spending dynamics and trends

• Challenges and restraints to be faced

• Consumer preferences

• Predicted opportunities

• Government regulations

• Other developments, e.g., Infrastructural

Selected Key Players:

Alltech Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM)

BASF SE

Bluestar Adisseo SAS

Cargill Inc.

Danisco Animal Nutrition

DSM Nutritional Products

Elanco Animal Health

Evonik Industries

InVivo NSA SA (Neovia)

Kemin Industries Inc.

Lallemand Inc.

Novozymes AS

Novus International NV

Nutreco NV

Phibro Animal Health Corp.

Sumitomo Corporation

Based on Additive Type

Antibiotics

o Tetracyclines

o Penicillins

o Other Antibiotics

Vitamins

o Vitamin A

o Vitamin B

o Vitamin C

o Vitamin E

o Other Vitamins

Antioxidants

o BHA

o BHT

o Ethoxyquin

o Other Antioxidants

Amino Acids

o Tryptophan

o Lysine

o Methionine

o Threonine

o Other Amino Acids

Enzymes

o Carbohydrases

o Phytases

o Protease

o Other Enzymes

Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

o Binders

o Biotransformers

Prebiotics

o Inulin

o Fructo Oligosaccharides

o Galacto Oligosaccharides

o Other Prebiotics

Probiotics

o Lactobacilli

o Bifidobacteria

o Other Probiotics

Flavors and Sweeteners

o Flavors

o Sweeteners

Pigments

o Carotenoids

o Curcumin and Spirulina

o Other Pigments

Minerals

o Microminerals

o Macrominerals

Acidifiers

o Lactic Acid

o Propionic Acid

o Fumaric Acid

o Formic Acid

o Other Acidifiers

Phosphates

o Monocalcium Phosphate

o Dicalcium Phosphate

o Mono-Dicalcium Phosphate

o Defluorinated Phosphate

o Tricalcium Phosphate

o Other Phosphates

Carotenoids

o Astaxanthin

o Canthaxanthin

o Lutein

o Beta-Carotene

Non-Protein Nitrogen

o Urea

o Ammonia

o Others

Preservatives

o Mold Inhibitors

o Anticaking Agents

Other Product Types

Based on Source

Natural Feed Additives

Synthetic Feed Additives

By Form

Liquid Feed Additives

Dry Feed Additives

By Animal Type

Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

Aquaculture

Other Animal Types

By End User

Farms

Households

Veterinarians

Zoos

Animal Shelters

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket / Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Sales

Other Distribution Channels

Geographically

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

