Asia-Pacific Dental Membranes and Bone Graft Substitutes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period

Dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 288.90 million by 2027. Growing medical tourism for dental procedures and rising number of dentists are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Dental membrane and bone graft substitute market comprises features such as strategic initiatives by market players will impact in launching new product by the manufactures into the market which enhance its demand as well as increasing demand for dental implants has enhanced the demand of dental membrane and bone graft substitute.

Major players covered in the report are Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Institut Straumann AG, Geistlich Pharma AG, NovaBone Products, LLC, Implantdirect (a subsidiary of Envista), Nobel Biocare Services AG (a subsidiary of Danaher), BioHorizons, B&B Dental Implant Company among others.

The dental membrane and bone graft substitute market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Asia-Pacific Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market Scope and Market Size

Dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented on the basis of product type, materials, procedure type and end user. The growth among segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, Asia-Pacific dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented into bone graft substitute and dental membrane. Bone graft substitute segment is expected to dominate the market as most of the dental implants procedure faces challenge related to weakened dental area, that in result unfit for holding dental implants. Dental membranes cause tissue and bone regeneration that strengthens the dental area.

On the basis of materials, Asia-Pacific dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented into collagen, human cells source, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), hydrogel, hydroxyapatite (HA), tricalcium phosphate (TCP), and others. Human cells source is expected to dominate the market as these does not causes any inflammatory response and the chances of graft rejection is low. Moreover ethical issues are not related to human cells source also expected to fuel up the market growth.

On the basis of procedure type, Asia-Pacific dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented into socket preservation, implant bone regeneration, periodontal defect regeneration, ridge augmentation, sinus lift/ sinus augmentation, and others. Socket preservation segment is expected to dominate the market due to increasing alveolar bone loss and people’s increasing awareness for oral care.

On the basis of end user, Asia-Pacific dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented into dental clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical center, and others. Dental clinics segment is expected to dominate the market due to increasing number of elderly patients and increasing number of dental implantation procedures. Moreover increasing number of dental clinics also expected to boost the market growth.

Asia-Pacific Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market Country Level Analysis

The dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, product type, materials, procedure type and end user as referenced above. The country covered in dental membrane and bone graft substitute market report is Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing incidence of dental problems. In addition, the growth of the market is driven by the increase in health spending and the increase in the number of elderly people. All these factors are boosting the growth of the market.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as sales, FDA approvals, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of Asia Pacific branded and generic drug manufacturers and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

