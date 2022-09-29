Asia-Pacific Dairy Alternative Market 2021 Industry Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2028 Asia-Pacific Dairy Alternative Market, By Product Type (Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, Cashew Milk, Oat Milk, Rice Milk), Type (Inorganic, Organic), Formulation (Plain and Sweetened, Flavoured and Unsweetened, Flavoured and Sweetened, Plain and Unsweetened), Application (Food, Beverages), Nutritive (Protein, Vitamins, Carbohydrates), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online, Specialized Stores), Brands (Silk, Blue Diamond, So Delicious, Califia Farms, Dream, Others), Country (Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Analysis and Insights : Asia-Pacific Dairy Alternative Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Asia-Pacific dairy alternative market to account USD 256,676 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Dairy alternative are referred to foods and beverages that can be used as substitutes for dairy products. These foods and beverages made from plants and are considered very healthy substitute for dairy products. Rice milk, soy milk, and almond milk are the most popular alternatives to dairy products globally. Due to the presence of many essential vitamins and minerals, dairy substitutes are considered healthy. Its fat and cholesterol content is also very low and its lactose content is zero.

The rise in the consumer preference for a vegan diet and increase in the number of cases of lactose intolerance and milk allergies are the major factors attributable to the growth of dairy alternative market. Also, various health benefits offered by plant-based food, growing popularity of organic milk owing to the rise in health-consciousness among consumers will influence the growth of the dairy alternative market. Furthermore, rising trend of paleo diet will drive the market growth rate.

Growth in the demand for organic food and beverages and a favourable market and correct positioning of dairy alternatives will boost the opportunities for the growth of the dairy alternative market.

However, fluctuations in the price of raw materials and allergies caused due to plant-based sources such as almonds and soy will impede the growth of the dairy alternative market. Lack of awareness among consumers and the presence of genetically modified soybeans will challenge the market growth.

