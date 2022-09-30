Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Market 2022 Growth Opportunities and Competitive Landscape 2029

” The most reliable Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Market Market record helps to set up and optimize every stage in the lifecycle of industrial method that consists of engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. This market survey record encompasses the find out about about the market achievable for every geographical place based totally on the increase rate, macroeconomic parameters, patron shopping for patterns, feasible future trends, and market demand and furnish scenarios. This market lookup document gives a complete find out about on manufacturing capacity, consumption, import and export for all predominant areas throughout the world. Thus, a world classification Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Market Market file aids to listen on the greater essential factors of the market.

Market Analysis and Size

To meet the needs of changing population diet patterns, livestock production has increased in several countries around the world, particularly in developing markets. The livestock sector in the Asia-Pacific market, particularly in Asia-Pacific, is becoming increasingly industrial, despite the fact that a large number of farmers in countries such as India and China remain small and marginal.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the animal feed market which was growing at a value of 140744.14 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 201689.74 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Definition

Animal feed is a nutritious food with high levels of proteins, minerals, and vitamins that is given to livestock, farm, and aquatic animals. It is primarily consumed by domestic animals in the form of fodder, hay, silage, pelleted feeds, oilseeds, sprouted grains, and forage, among other things. Animal feed is an important component of animal rearing, and it varies depending on whether the animals are raised for meat, eggs, or milk.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Type (Amino Acid, Minerals, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Enzymes, Phosphate, Carotenoids, Antioxidants, Flavors & Sweeteners, Antibiotics, Non-Protein Nitrogen and Others), Livestock (Swine, Poultry, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals and Others), Form (Dry and Liquid) Countries Covered China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Players Covered CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Novus International (U.S), DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Alltech (US), ADM (U.S), Charoen Popkphand Foods PCL (Thailand), Associated British Foods Plc (U.K), Cargill Incorporated (U.S), Purina Animal Nutrition LLC (US), Zinpro Corp (US), Dallas Keith (UK), Balchem Inc., (US), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US) Opportunities Shifts in diet patterns

Rising demand for animal based protein

Rising geriatric population and rising income levels

Animal Feed Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing focus on the animal health

Increased focus on animal health will also drive market expansion. Increased cattle farming will almost certainly increase demand for animal feed. The growing demand for animal-based products by humans will drive up market demand. Natural growth supporters are expected to be active in the market as their momentum grows. Consumer awareness of the advantages of using feed additives to reduce disease has increased market demand.

Increase in the demand for organic meat

Concerns about food safety have increased the demand for high-quality animal feed to ensure the safety of meat. Another factor driving the growth of the animal feed market is increasing farm owner awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy animal diet. As a result, they are shifting from standard animal feed to functional and premium variants that help improve enzootic disease immunity while also minimising the risk of metabolic disorders, acidosis, injuries, and infections.

Furthermore, an increase in demand for organic meat from consumers in developed countries, as well as the adoption of new animal rearing practises and the upholding of high farming standards, has created a positive outlook for the industry.

Opportunity

Rising meat consumption in developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil is expected to drive Asia-Pacific demand. Australia is a major pork exporting country that is expected to drive product demand during the forecast period.

Visit full Study Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-animal-feed-market?SR

