Asia Pacific 3D Printing Market: Focusing Long-Term Professional Industry and Making New Commitments

• Market driving trends

• Technological developments

• Consumer spending dynamics and trends

• Challenges and restraints to be faced

• Consumer preferences

• Predicted opportunities

• Government regulations

• Other developments, e.g., Infrastructural

Key Players

3D Systems Corporation

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.

Arcam Ab (General Electric)

Autodesk, Inc.

Beijing Tiertime Technology Co., Ltd.

Carbon, Inc.

Concept Laser GmbH

Cookson Precious Metals Limited.

Electro Optical Systems (EOS) GmbH

Envisiontec GmbH

Exone Company

GE Additive

Groupe Gorge

Hoganas AB

HP Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Markforged, Inc.

Materialise NV

MCOR Technologies Ltd.

Nano Dimension Ltd.

Optomec Inc.

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Ponoko Limited,

Proto Labs, Inc.

Renishaw PLC.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Solidscape

Stratasys Ltd.

Taulman 3D, LLC

The Exone Company

Ultimaker BV

Voxeljet AG

Based on component.

3D Printers

– Industrial/Commercial 3D Printers

– Consumer/Desktop 3D Printers

Consumables (by Material Type)

– Plastics & Polymers

– Metals & Metal Alloys

– Ceramics

– Biocompatible Material

– Laywood

– Wax

– Paper

– Other Materials

Consumables (by Material Form)

– Liquid

– Filament

– Powder

Software

– Scanning

– Design

– Inspection

– Printing

– Embedded AI Software

Service

– Printing

– Maintenance

– Training

– Consulting

Based on process and technology

Vat Photopolymerisation

– Stereolithography (SLA)

– Digital Light Processing (DLP)

– Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

Material Jetting

Binder Jetting

Material Extrusion

– Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

– Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

Powder Bed Fusion

– Multi Jet Fusion (MJF)

– Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

– Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Other Technologies

Based on use type

– Commercial

– Personal

Based on application

– Prototyping

– Tooling

– Functional Part Manufacturing

– Other Applications

Based on industry vertical

– Automotive

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Consumer Goods & Electronics

– Industrial Manufacturing

– Power & Energy

– Construction

– Education

– Food and Culinary

– Other Verticals

Geographically

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

