Anti-Tack Agents Market Recent Developments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Forecast by 2028

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the anti-tack agents market will grow at a rate of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2021-2028 and is likely to reach at USD 5,929.76 million by 2028.

Anti-tacking agents are chemical compounds which are used in the rubber business to eradicate the self-adhesive property of uncured rubber throughout its storage. Anti-tacking agents are applied on the surface of the uncured rubbers to unharness or separate it once stored, that eases the handling and transportation of uncured rubber.

The automotive production and sales across the globe is the major factor accelerating the growth of the market. Furthermore, the middle-class population, increase in income levels and standard of living, rise in the need for consumer durables such as gloves, molded rubber goods, footwear, latex products and construction activities in developed and developing countries are also expected to drive the growth of the anti-tack agents market. However, the volatile prices of raw materials due to fluctuating crude oil prices and stringent regulations restrains the anti-tack agents market, whereas, the rising health concerns associated with the usage of stearates will challenge market growth.

In addition, rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies will create ample opportunities for the anti-tack agents market.

Competitive Landscape and Anti-Tack Agents Market Share Analysis

The anti-tack agents market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to anti-tack agents market.

The major players operating in the anti-tack agents market report are 3M, Abrasivos Manhattan SA, ARTIFEX, atto Abrasives Limited,, Buehler., Buffalo Abrasives, Inc., Cratex Manufacturing Co., Lowton Abrasive Ltd., Marrose Abrasives, Pacer Industries, Inc., August Rüggeberg GmbH & Co. KG, Saint-Gobain, Schwarzhaupt GmbH & Co. KG, Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG, Y.IKEMURA & CO.,LTD., Abtex Corporation, Abtex LLC, Cratexand, SAK ABRASIVES LIMITED and Carborundum Universal Limited among others.

This anti-tack agents market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on anti-tack agents market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Anti-Tack Agents Market Scope and Market Size

The anti-tack agents market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end-use industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

Based on the product type, the anti-tacking agents market has been segmented into stearates, fatty acid esters, fatty acid amides, soap, silicone polymers, and others.

On the basis of application, the anti-tacking agents market has been segmented into tire and tubes, medical gloves, profile and hoses, wire and cable, molded rubber goods, belting, footwear, gaskets and seals, and others.

Based on end-use industry, the anti-tacking agents market has been segmented into automotive and transportation, building and construction, medical, electricals and electronics, footwear, and others.Anti-Tack Agents Market Country Level Analysis

The anti-tack agents market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product type, application, and end-use industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the anti-tack agents market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the anti-tack agents market and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period due to the high production and consumption of rubber in the region. However, Europe will continue to project the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the largest automotive industry in the world, witness high demand for tires & tubes, molded rubber products, and belting.

