Animal Genetics Market Forecast Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2029

Global Animal Genetics Market Analysis and Size

The market for animal genetics is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period. One of the pillars of livestock development is animal genetics (adjacent animal health, animal nutrition, and husbandry issues such as housing). It is a broad field that includes local, national, regional, and global activities, ranging from characterization to conservation to genetic development. Actions made to reduce the loss of genetic variety in livestock populations, such as conserving breeds from extinction, are referred to as conservation of animal genetic resources. Therefore, these factors will enhance the demand for animal genetics in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the animal genetics market was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.16 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

TOP Manufactures in Animal Genetics Market Report are

Global Animal Genetics Market Scope

The animal genetics market is segmented on the basis of product, genetic material and services. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Poultry

Porcine

Bovine

Canine

Others

Based on the product, the animal genetics market is segmented into poultry, porcine, bovine, canine, and others.

Genetic Material

Semen

Embryo

Based on the genetic material, the animal genetics market is segmented into semen and embryo. Semen is further segmented into bovine, porcine, canine, equine, others. Others is further segmented into goat and sheep. Embryo is further segmented into bovine, equine, others. Others is further segmented into goat, porcine, and sheep.

Services

DNA Typing

Genetic Trait Tests

Genetic Disease Tests

Others

Based on the services, the animal genetics market is segmented into DNA typing, genetic trait tests, genetic disease tests, and others.

Animal Genetics Market Report Segmented into these regions:-

North (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

1.1. Global Animal Genetics Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Market Trends

1.3. Analyst Recommendations 2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Market Taxonomy

2.3. Market Dynamics

2.3.1. Drivers

2.3.2. Restraints

2.4. Value Chain Analysis

2.4.1. Local Market

2.4.2. International Market

2.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

2.7. Macro-Economic Factors

2.8. Key Developments

2.9. Key Regulations

2.10. Key Patents

2.11. Key Technological Advancement 3. Global Animal Genetics Production & Trade Statistics

3.1. Global & India Animal Genetics Production Overview

3.3. Global Import Overview

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Animal Genetics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Animal Genetics Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Animal Genetics Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Animal Genetics Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Animal Genetics Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Animal Genetics Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Animal Genetics Market?

