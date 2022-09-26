Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Augmented to Reach USD 1358.18 million by 2029, Market Drivers, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Projections and Opportunity Analysis Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market, By Product (Zinc, Iron, Copper, Selenium, Others), Application (Dairy Cattle, Poultry, Horses, Pigs, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Recent Developments

In September 2020, Framelco Group (Netherlands), a feed additive manufacturer, was acquired by Bluestar Adisseo Company. The company focuses on contributing to the expansion of the speciality product segment through this strategy, aiming to become one of the industry leaders in the specialty feed ingredients market for animal nutrition.

In July 2020, Kemin Industries unveiled architectural designs for a new quality control laboratory (QC lab) erected on-site at its Des Moines, Iowa, headquarters (US). Kemin’s superior analytical capabilities ensure potential production activity and product specificity.

Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Analysis and Size

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), demand for food goods would increase by 60% by 2050, while demand for animal protein will increase by 1.7 percent every year. It is also expected that meat, aquaculture, and dairy product output will expand. These countries’ demand for chicken and red meat has been increasing, contributing to the market’s expansion. This has further prompted the market’s development, which positively affects the market’s growth.

Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market was valued at USD 686.65 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1358.18 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “zinc” accounts for the largest product segment in the animal feed organic trace minerals market within the forecasted period owing to the growing demand for animal feed as it enhances the immunity and metabolism of animals. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Definition

Organic trace minerals are basically used in small quantity to improve the quality of food/ feed. Trace minerals have an important function in animal health. The inclusion of trace minerals in the meal enhances the rate of absorption. Organic trace minerals are preferred over inorganic trace minerals because of their health benefits and impact on feed flavour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Product (Zinc, Iron, Copper, Selenium, Others), Application (Dairy Cattle, Poultry, Horses, Pigs, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), ADM (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd (China), DSM (Netherlands), Nutreco (Netherlands), Alltech (U.S.), Zinpro Corp (U.S.), Orffa (Netherlands), Novus International (U.S.), Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Lallemand, Inc. (Canada), Virbac (France), Global Nutrition International (U.S.), Dr. Paul Lohmann Gmbh & Co. KGAA (Germany), Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Chemlock Nutrition (U.S.), Biorigin (Brazil), Tanke (China), JH Biotech, Inc. (U.S.), QualiTech (U.S.) Market Opportunities Growing trend for luxury as well as premium beverage

Surging consumer awareness regarding the organic products

Several e-commerce mediums and celebrities endorsing the product

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Increased Demand for Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals

The prevalence of high feed quality in animal nutrition, rising demand of meat and dairy products, and the rising consumption of minerals for better metabolic process are projected to be the most significant factors driving the growth for this market.

Surging Awareness

The major element driving the market’s growth is the growing awareness related to the importance of optimal nutritional needs for animals among farmers and feed manufacturers. Additionally, the increased veterinarian nutrition awareness has prompted the use of high-quality feed additives to improve gut health and yield, resulting in an increase in the usage of organic trace minerals, which is estimated to bolster the market’s overall growth.

Furthermore, the factors such as the increase in disposable income, limited availability of land and water resources for animal feed production, high demand for consumption of sea food and meat along with the expansion of animal feed industry, further increases the demand for organic and premium products fuels the market growth. Also, growing concerns about environmental pollution caused due to intensive use of chemicals in the agriculture industry increase demand for purified or organic sources for proper nutrition, which also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period.

Opportunities

Rising Popularity Of Natural Feed And Shift In Food Patterns

The optimal wellbeing, immunity and skeletal development are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market, which will further expand the animal feed organic trace minerals market’s growth rate in the future. Additionally, the rising popularity of water-soluble natural feed-added substances and shift in food consumption patterns towards proteins from animal sources are projected to offer numerous growth opportunities within the market.

The animal feed organic trace minerals market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Zinc

Iron

Copper

Selenium

Others

On the basis of product, the animal feed organic trace minerals market is segmented into zinc, iron, copper, selenium and others. Zinc is estimated to account for the largest market share due to growing demand for animal feed as it enhances the immunity and metabolism of animals.

Application

Dairy Cattle

Poultry

Horses

Pigs

Others

On the basis of application, the animal feed organic trace minerals market is segmented into dairy cattle, poultry, horses, pigs and others.

Some Points from Table of Content

Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2029

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends under POST COVID-19

Chapter 3 Value Chain of Sports Betting Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market under POST COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status under POST COVID-19

Chapter 4 Players Profiles

Chapter 5 Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Sales and Growth Rate (2016-2021)

5.3 Europe Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Sales and Growth Rate (2016-2021)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Sales and Growth Rate (2016-2021)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Sales and Growth Rate (2016-2021)

5.6 South America Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Sales and Growth Rate (2016-2021)

Chapter 6 North America Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7 Europe Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 South America Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12 Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Segment by Applications

Chapter 13 Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13.1 Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2027)

13.2 Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Market Forecast by Regions (2022-2029)

13.2.1 North America Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13.2.2 Europe Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13.2.5 South America Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13.3 Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Forecast by Types (2022-2029)

13.4 Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Forecast by Applications (2022-2029)

13.5 Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Forecast under POST COVID-19

Chapter 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

