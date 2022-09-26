Ammonium Nitrate Market Size, Share, Research Report, By Forecast Period | Top Players Enaex (Chile), San Corporation (China), OSTCHEM (Austria), Incitec Pivot Limited (Australia)

Overview Of Ammonium Nitrate Market Research

This has brought along several changes this report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global Ammonium Nitrate market.

The Ammonium Nitrate Market analysis summary by Straitsresearch is a thorough study of the current trends leading to this vertical trend in various regions. The research summarizes important details related to market share, market size, applications, statistics, and sales. In addition, this study emphasizes thorough competition analysis on market prospects, especially growth strategies that market experts claim.

The global ammonium nitrate market was valued at USD 17 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 25 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period, 2019–2026.

Ammonium Nitrate Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

Enaex (Chile), San Corporation (China), OSTCHEM (Austria), Incitec Pivot Limited (Australia), EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland), Yara International ASA (Norway), Neochim Plc (Bulgaria), Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Company (Egypt), URALCHEM JSC (Russia), Vijay Gas Industry P Ltd (India), Austin Powder (U.S.), Orica Limited (Australia), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), and Fertiberia SA (Spain) …

The global Ammonium Nitrate market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

key Segment



By Application, Explosives, Fertilizer

By End User, Mining, Construction, Quarry, Agriculture

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Ammonium Nitrate Market summary

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Study on Market Research Factors

Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Forecast

The analysis objectives of the report are:

-To know the Global Ammonium Nitrate Market size by pinpointing its sub-segments.

-To study the important players and analyse their growth plans.

-To analyse the amount and value of the Global Ammonium Nitrate Market, depending on key regions.

-To analyse the Global Ammonium Nitrate Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

-To examine the Global Ammonium Nitrate Market size (volume & value) from the company, essential regions/countries, products and application, background information.

-Primary worldwide Global Ammonium Nitrate Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyse the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for future.

-To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

