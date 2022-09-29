Amines Market Research With BASF SE, Arkema, Akzo Nobel, Solvay Group Companies 2022: Business, Size, Development, Share and Opportunities 2028



“Amines are highly smelling chemicals that carry nitrogen into an organic compound. Depending on the number of hydrogen atoms attached to the nitrogen carbons, amines are classified into primary, secondary, and tertiary. They remove unwanted odors from synthetic materials and cellulose and paper products.

BASF SE, Arkema, Akzo Nobel, Solvay Group, Tosoh Corporation, Nouryon, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC).

Segmentation:

The report provides key insights into customer needs and behaviors to enable the development of targeted marketing campaigns. Details are based on:

Amines By type

Ethanolamines, Alkylamines, Fatty Amines, Specialty Amines, Ethyleneamines, Aromatic Amines, Others

Amines By applications

Water Treatment, Gas Treatment, Cleaning Products, Adhesives, Paints, Polymers and Resins, Agrochemicals, Petrochemical, Cosmetics, Rubber, Others.

North America Amines market

South America

Amines Market in Asia and Pacific

Middle east and Africa

Amines Market in Europe

