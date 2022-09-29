Alternative Accommodation Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period by 2030
Alternative Accommodation Market by Accommodation Type (Private Property, Hostels, Camping Tents & Others), by Mode Of Booking (Online & Offline), by Application (Business Travel, Personal Travel & Others ), by Region – Global Share and Forecast to 2030
The global “Alternative Accommodation Market Size” is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during 2022 to 2030. Market Statsville Group™ deeply researched this report to foresee a substantial growth in the industry in the coming years. It is an exhaustive report entailing an in-depth and complete industry analysis, through forecast factors, market trends, extensive segmental and regional analysis, and a thorough analysis of companies/key players operating in the global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market. The report will cover 8-year historic data, present, and 8-year future data explaining industry growth perspective.
The report discusses research objectives, research methodology, market scope, business strategies, market demands, and challenges expected to occur during the forecast period. An exclusive chapter on COVID-19 impact analysis is included in the research study in order to understand how the market has responded to the pandemic. Also, the research report includes full coverage of the evaluation of the technological developments, factors affecting the industry growth, emerging trends at the global and regional level, key statistical data, and key manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers in the market.
Segments Covered in this report are:
By Accommodation Type Service Outlook (Sales, USD Billion, 2017-2030)
- Private Property
- Hostels
- Camping Tents
- Others
By Mode Of Booking Service Outlook (Sales, USD Billion, 2017-2030)
- Online ( Platform Based)
- Offline
By Application Service Outlook (Sales, USD Billion, 2017-2030)
- Business Travel
- Personal Travel
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2017-2030)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape
The report emphasizes showcasing the growth strategies, and investment goals of the market players that are actively operating in the market, in order to assist the clients in making strategic decisions by analyzing the activities of their peer competitors.
The key companies covered in the market report are:
- Trivago
- Airbnb Inc.
- com
- MakeMyTrip Limited
- TripAdvisor Inc.
- HomeToGo
- Vrbo (Expedia group)
- TravelStaytion
- Peakah
- Wyndham Destinations Inc.
Key pointers covered in the Alternative Accommodation Market report
Industry Trends and Future Growth Opportunities: In this section of the report, the authors of the research study review the significant trends, developments, and growth opportunities in the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market, as well as their estimated impact on the overall growth of the market.
Market Factor Analysis: This chapter includes an analysis of the market considering several factors, such as PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, Impact of COVID-19 on market growth, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis, market opportunity assessment, pricing analysis, macro-economic factors, import/export market trends, new revenue pockets, supply-demand analysis, pain point analysis, and regulations.
Exhaustive Study on Industry Segmentation: This part of the report includes a detailed analysis of the industry segments, including value and volume analysis of all the segments, driving factors, future growth evaluation of the respective segments, and the impact of COVID-19 on segmental growth.
Thorough Regional Analysis: This section provides an in-depth information from a geographical standpoint, including dominating and fastest-growing region/country in the respective markets, and factors supporting the regional market growth. This will assist vendors in market expansion, allowing them to invest in more profitable areas.
Competitive Landscape: This section of the study outlines a comprehensive portfolio of key market players, listing the important strategies adopted by the vendors to strengthen their market position.
Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Summary Snapshot, 2022–2030
- Key Findings
- Top Impacting Factors
- Top Investment Pockets
- Market Attractiveness Analysis
- Business Recommendations
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
- Key Insights
- Value Chain
- Technological Insights
- Key Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc.
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Price Trend Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Import/Export Trends
- New Revenue Pockets
- Supply-Demand Analysis
- Pain Point Analysis
- Regulatory Framework
TOC Continued…!
Research Methodology
The report has been drafted by compiling data from authentic and relevant sources during the in-depth primary and secondary research. Extensive primary research was conducted to obtain a deeper insight into the market and its performance. In this particular report, MSG has conducted primary surveys and interviews with the key level executives (VPs, CEOs, directors, product managers, and business development managers) of the major players actively performing in the market. Moreover, the analysts have also gathered information and verified the primary source data from various credible secondary sources, such as annual reports, journals, white papers, SEC filings, corporate presentations, company websites, international organizations, some paid databases, and many others.
