Alginate Market 2022 Technology Landscape and Opportunities Report 2029

Global Alginate Market Analysis and Size

The increasing consumer preference for food and cosmetics produced from natural and healthy ingredients has largely boosted the alginate demand across the globe. Moreover, the extensive adoption of alginate due to their usage across various end uses is driving vendors to increase their geographic presence, boosting the alginate market’s expansion. These growth determinants have further helped the market to gain growth.

Global Alginate Market was valued at USD 390.78 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 556.8 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “calcium alginate” accounts for the largest salt type segment in the alginate market, due to its extensive adoption in wound dressings. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Global Alginate Market Definition

Alginate is an ionic polymer found in brown algal cell walls that binds to water and produces a sticky gum. Mixed alginic acid salts, which are the principal raw materials utilized in product manufacturing, are found in brown seaweed. It ranges in colour from white to yellowish brown. It’s commonly sold in granular and filament form. The substance is believed to be easily absorbed in water, making it a helpful ingredient in slimming aids and dehydration solutions for textile and paper manufacturing. The product is a colloidal material made from natural seaweed that is mostly utilized in processed goods.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Salt Type (Propylene Glycol Alginate, Magnesium, Lithium, Ammonium Alginate, Calcium Alginate, Potassium Alginate, Sodium Alginate), Type (High M, High G), End Use (Leisure Industry, Technical Industry, Textile and Paper Industry, Art and Crafts, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Food Industry), Functional Use (Foaming and Emulsifying Agent, Stabilizer, Coating, Adhesive, Gelling Agent, Thickening Agent, Moisture Retainer) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered DuPont (U.S.), KIMICA (U.S.), Qingdao Rongde Seaweed Co., Ltd. (China), Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (U.S.)., Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Shandong Jiejing Group (China), Prinova Group LLC (U.K), Algaia (France), CEAMSA (Spain), CP Kelco U.S., Inc. (U.S.), Ingredients Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Snapalginate (India), IRO Alginate Industry Co., Ltd (China) and A2 Trading GmbH (Germany) Market Opportunities Emerging markets such as China, Japan, India, and Brazil

Growing product innovations

Increased investments by manufacturers in procurement technology

Alginate Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Increased Usage in Applications

Alginates are becoming highly popular as they are the commonly used thickening and gelling agents across various end users. Increased demand for sweetened confectionery goods has directly impacted gelling agent sales around the world. The utilization of alginates across textile industry for printing, designing and dyeing on cotton and jute fabrics also acts as a market driver. They are also employed in personal care products, there is a high demand for them on the market. The increased usage of the alginates is anticipated to be the most significant factor driving the growth for this market.

The major element driving the market’s growth is the raising awareness among end-users. Additionally, the continuous growth and innovation and beverage owing to the benefits is estimated to bolster the market’s overall growth. Furthermore, the increased recognition of its multifunctional properties as it enhances the texture of food recipes and is used as thickening and gelling agent, emulsifier, and stabilizer, further increasing the demand for organic and premium products fuels the market growth. Growing demand for convenience foods, dairy and processed meat products also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period.

Opportunities

Investments and Emerging Markets

The increased investments by manufacturers in procurement technology are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market, further expanding the alginate market’s growth rate in the future. Additionally, the growing product innovations and emerging markets such as China, Japan, India, and Brazil will also offer numerous growth opportunities.

Competitive environment

* Strategies of the main players and products offered

* Potential and niche segments, geographic regions showing promising growth

* A neutral perspective on market performance

* Information essential for market players to maintain and improve their impact on the market

Why to Select This Report:

* Complete analysis on market dynamics, market status and competitive Alginate Market Market view is offered.

* Forecast Global Alginate Market Market Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.

* The five-year forecast view shows how the market is expected to grow in coming years.

* All vital Global Alginate Market Market Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.

Research Objective:

* Focuses on the key global Alginate Market Market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

* Trade contributors moreover as trade analysts across the worth chain have taken vast efforts in doing this group action and heavy lifting add order to produce the key players with useful primary & secondary data concerning the world Alginate Market Market

* To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

* To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

