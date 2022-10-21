Alcohol Packaging Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2030 | TMR Study

The global alcohol packaging market is expected to grow steadily due to the rise in disposable income of consumers and growth in consumption of alcohol in emerging countries. Manufacturers of alcohol packaging are striving to innovate new designs and offer a variety of flavors to consumers. This is likely to boost the sales of alcohol packaging in the near future. Innovative packaging is driving the product appeal, thus attracting new consumers to the market. Manufacturers are focusing on improvements over the existing packaging solutions to represent the brand more clearly and gain a competitive edge over rival manufacturers. Manufacturers are also printing graphical designs on alcohol cans to attract consumers. This is expected to drive the alcohol packaging market in the next decade.

Smaller Packs of Alcohol Driving Alcohol Packaging Sales

Packaging design and innovation are known to play a key role in consumer engagement and loyalty. A slight modification to the size of the pack can go a long way in enhancing consumer engagement strategies. Alcohol producers are quickly realizing that reducing the size of the pack is a great way to attract ‘alcohol-shy’ consumers and enhance the consumer base. Small pack sizes are also an effective way to sell alcohol to consumers who are looking to reduce their consumption.

Rise in Demand for Spirits Augmenting Alcohol Packaging Market

The spirit segment is projected to hold major share of the global market, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% by the end of 2030. Spirits contain 35%-40% of alcohol by volume. Spirits are much stronger than other alcoholic drinks such as beer and wine. Wines are made through a process called fermentation, while spirits are made by distilling the fermented product. Demand for alcoholic products containing spirits is rising, thus driving the alcohol packaging market.

Increase in Emphasis on Development of Eco-Friendly Packaging

Manufacturers of packaging solutions are focusing on sustainable packaging products due to the growth in environmental awareness across the globe. This is expected to increase the demand for innovative and environment-friendly alcohol packaging solutions. Rise in usage of sustainable packaging solutions is a key factor boosting the alcohol packaging market. Growth in awareness about the impact of certain packaging solutions on the environment has prompted packaging manufacturers to opt for recyclable alcohol packaging solutions. Rise in prices of plastic resins and paper pulp, which are used to manufacture conventional alcohol packaging solutions, is leading to a shift toward recyclable stand-up pouches.

Recyclability and Reusability Propelling Glass Containers Segment

Based on material type, glass containers was the largest segment of the alcohol packaging market, accounting for 60% share in 2021. Glass containers have almost no chemical interactions. This helps products inside the bottle remain in the same manner without changing their taste and fragrance even for a longer duration. Glass containers can be recycled and reused. They preserve alcohol ingredients and do not affect the aroma or taste.

Plastic has chemical acids such as ethylene glycol. Therefore, glass containers are safer for storing alcohol.

Regional Outlook of Alcohol Packaging Market

Asia Pacific holds the largest value share of the global alcohol packaging market, due to the increasing consumption of spirits in the region. The shift to sustainable packaging by manufacturers is also expected to boost the alcohol packaging market in the region. Demand for alcohol beverages is high in Asia Pacific owing to the rise in disposable income of the people in emerging countries such as India and China.

North America is an established market for alcohol packaging. The market in the region is expected to grow significantly in the near future. Innovations in upgrade of designs of products is likely to augment the market in the region.

Analysis of Key Players in Alcohol Packaging Market

Prominent players in the global alcohol packaging market are focusing on various strategies such as capacity expansion, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to maintain their position in the market. Leading players analyzed in the report on alcohol packaging include West Rock, Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, and Amcor. These players have been profiled in the alcohol packaging market report based on parameters such as financial overview, company overview, business strategies, business segments, application portfolio and recent developments.

