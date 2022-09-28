Air Quality Monitoring Market Trend Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2030
Report Ocean published a research report on the Air Quality Monitoring Market . The report provides an insightful view of the sector through primary and secondary research.
The Market research study covers a wide range of topics, such as market size, market growth, CAGR, opportunities, innovation, and sales trends. In addition, the study offers a thorough overview of market volume, market share, and industry trends.
The study also sheds light on some crucial topics, such as R&D, joint ventures, contracts, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and the growth of key industry players on a national and international scale.
This research offers a thorough analysis of the major driving forces, market trends, and relevant market segments and sub-segments.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Many countries enacted lockdown regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, which hampered the import and export of products.
Keyways that COVID-19 had an impact on the world economy were direct (production and demand; and financial repercussions on businesses and financial markets) and indirect (supply chain and market disruption). The research provides a detailed analysis of the current situation and the effect of COVID-19.
Regional Insights
The report covers the size and outlook of the regional Market. In addition, it has detailed information on the leading companies in the Market and regional analysis. On a regional and international level, the research also examines the development of the leading market competitors. The major market developments in the region, the basic growth trends for each market category, and the strategic planning for businesses getting ready for the global competition are all included in a study on the market.
Leading Competitors
Key players
Emerson Electric Co
General Electric Company
Siemens AG
Testo AG
3M Company
Horiba, Ltd.
Merck KGaA
Teledyne Technologies Inc.
Servomex Group Ltd.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Companies mentioned in the report
Aeroqual Limited, Envirotech Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Matts Monitors Air Monitoring Systems, Ecotech Instruments, ams AG, Munro Instruments, Matts Monitors Air Monitoring Systems, Bacharach, Inc., Vacker, Parsitek, E Instruments International, LLC, Met One Instruments, Inc., Dylos Corporation, Ecotech Pty Ltd., Prima Equipment, and AQMesh Inc.
● Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
Market segmentation
By Product Type
Indoor Air Quality Monitors
Outdoor Air Quality Monitors
By Pollutant Type
Chemical
Biological
Physical
By End User
Oil and Gas
Power Generation Plants
Government Agencies and Academic Institutes
Commercial and Residential Users
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Note: The report’s historic years and forecast period can be customized on the request. Moreover, the scope of a published report can be modified as per the requirement, and specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization
