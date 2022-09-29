Air Fryer Market 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Price and Future Analysis to 2028 Global Air Fryer Market, By Product Type (Digital, Manual), Application (Residential and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Type (Drawer Type Air Fryer and Lid Type Air Fryer), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Analysis and Insights of Air Fryer Market

Rising consumer health awareness and consciousness has propelled the demand for air fryer around the globe. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the air fryer market will witness a CAGR of 10.7% for the forecast period.

An air fryer is a cooking appliance that can be used for both domestic and commercial purposes. The air fryers use a convection mechanism to fry the frozen food. It offers a healthy way to consume snacks. Air fryers heat the food from all directions and ensure that whether the food is cooked properly or not. The top of an air fryer holds a fan and a heating mechanism. As soon as the food is covered with the air fryer lid, the fan passes hot air to the bottom of the air fryer which then circulates the food item. The process continues till the food becomes crispy and edible to heat. The highlight of an air fryer is that it offers complete deep frying but without the use of oil. Air fryers can be said to be the updated versions of electric fryers.

Rising awareness regarding the negative effects of consumption of oily food and the benefits of air frying technology have fostered growth in the demand for air fryers globally. Technological advancements being made by the major key players are also creating lucrative air fryer market growth opportunities. Rising personal disposable income is another factor bolstering the demand for air fryers especially in developing economies.

However, long cooking hours required to cook the food properly is restraining the scope of the air fryer market growth. As a result of this, high electricity is consumed. This will further negatively impact the demand for air fryers. Also, love for oily food by some individuals will dampen down the air fryer market growth.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the key drivers of the worldwide Air Fryer Market ?

Which segment is predicted to gather a king’s share of the worldwide Air Fryer Market ?

What are going to be the Middle East Luxury Leather Goods size of the leading region in 2029?

Which company is anticipated to realize a serious share of the worldwide Air Fryer Market ?

What are the go-to strategies adopted within the global Air Fryer Market ?

