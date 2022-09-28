Agriculture Tractors Market Size with Growth Opportunities, Top Countries Data, Future Trends and Share with Revenue Forecast 2022-2030

Astute Analytica published a new research report on the global Agriculture Tractors Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.

The global Agriculture Tractors Market size was US$ 38,621.2 million during the period 2022-2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.

This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.

The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Agriculture Tractors Market are:

  • Deere & Company,
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
  • India,
  • Sonalika Group,
  • CNH Industrial America LLC

The Global agriculture tractor market is segmented into:

By Tractor Type Outlook (Value and Volume, 2017 – 2030)

  • Utility Tractors
  • Row Crop Tractors
  • Garden Tractors
  • Orchard Type Tractors
  • Rotary Tillers
  • Implement Carrier Tractors

By Product (Fuel) Outlook (Value and Volume, 2017 – 2030)

  • Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
  • Electric Motor

By Wheel Type Outlook (Value and Volume, 2017 – 2030)

  • 2-wheeler
  • 3-wheeler
  • 4-wheeler

By Engine Power Outlook (Value and Volume, 2017 – 2030)

  • <20 Horsepower
  • 21-35 Horsepower
  • 36-50 Horsepower
  • 51-90 Horsepower
  • 91-120 Horsepower
  • 121-150 Horsepower
  • 151-180 Horsepower
  • 181 HP-250 Horsepower
  • >250 Horsepower

By Region

  • North America
  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe

  • Western Europe
  • The UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Poland
  • Russia
  • Rest of Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia & New Zealand
  • ASEAN
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

