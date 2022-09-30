Agriculture Chemicals Market to Register USD 379.66 billion by 2029

All statistical and numerical data included in the report is characterized with the help of graphs and charts which makes it easy to understand the facts and figures. This market research report contains fundamental, secondary, and advanced information related to the global status and trend, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment, and forecasts from the period. In addition, this market report provides plentiful insights and business solutions with which businesses can stand apart from the other market players. This market report describes the categorization by companies, region, type, and end-use industry.

Market Definition

Agricultural chemicals are a large and heavily regulated sub-industry within the chemicals industry. Chemicals or chemical products used in agriculture are referred to as agrichemicals. Herbicides, pesticides, insecticides, fungicides, and synthetic fertilizers, hormones, and other chemical growth agents are all included. They are used to control weeds, diseases, insects, and pests. They are also used to increase crop growth and production.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the agriculture chemicals market was valued at USD 229.40 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 379.66 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Analysis and Size

Agriculture chemicals are chemical or biological formulations that have been engineered to improve crop quality and yield. Fertilizers and pesticides are two types of agriculture chemicals. Fertilizers enhance crop quality by providing essential nutrients to the crop and soil, whereas pesticides protect crops by controlling, killing, or repelling pests and weeds that can harm the crop. Given the current global population scenario, it is critical to increasing crop production within the existing arable land to feed the world’s population.

Competitive Landscape and Agriculture Chemicals Market Share Analysis

The agriculture chemicals market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to agriculture chemicals market.

Some of the major players operating in the agriculture chemicals market are:

Bayer AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Yara (Norway)

Compass Minerals (US)

Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland)

ADAMA (Israel)

Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Nufarm (Australia)

UPL (India)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

ICL (Israel)

Rotam (South Korea)

Corteva (US)

FMC Corporation (US)

COVID-19 Impact on Agriculture Chemicals Market

COVID-19 has had an impact on agrochemical production and supply. The global pandemic has affected the proper functioning of various industries worldwide, including the agriculture chemicals market. In terms of supply, a short-term shortage of migrant laborers and distribution bottlenecks created a large gap between the number of workers required for agrochemical production and those available. Crop production has also decreased due to a lack of laborers in large-scale plantations, reducing demand for agriculture chemicals during the pandemic.

Recent Development

Timeline® FX, an advanced cross-spectrum spring foliar herbicide for cereals, was introduced by Adama in February 2022. The product is designed with three Active Ingredients with complementary modes of action and a built-in adjuvant to provide growers with the broadest application window of any herbicide for controlling broadleaf and grass weeds in cereal crops.

Yara and Lantmännen signed a agreement in January 2022 to bring fossil-free fertilizers to market. The companies’ collaboration resulted in a commercial contract for green fertilizers manufactured by Yara and marketed by Lantmännen in Sweden beginning in 2023.Global Agriculture Chemicals Market Scope

The agriculture chemicals market is segmented on the basis of crop type, mode of application and type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Crop Type

Cereals

Pulses and oilseeds

Fruits and vegetables

Lawns and turfs

Others

On the basis of crop type, the agriculture chemicals market is segmented into cereals, pulses and oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, lawns and turfs, and others.

Mode of Application

Foliar

Fertigation

Others

Based on mode of application, the agriculture chemicals market is segmented into foliar, fertigation, and others.

Type

Pesticides

Fertilisers

Based on the type, the agriculture chemicals market is segmented pesticides and fertilizers. Fertilizers have been further segmented into synthetic fertilizers, phosphatic, potassic and biofertlizers. Synthetic fertilizers have been further sub-segmented into nitrogenous, urea, ammonia, calcium ammonium nitrate and other nitrogenous fertilizers. Phosphatic has been further sub-segmented into di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP), triple superphosphate (TSP) and other phosphatic fertilizers. Potassic has been further sub-segmented into potassium chloride, potassium sulphate, potassium magnesium sulphate and others. Pesticides have been further sub segmented into herbicides, insecticides and fungicides. Herbicides have been further sub segmented into synthetic herbicides and bio-herbicides. Synthetic herbicides have been further bifurcated into glyphosate, atrazine, acetochlor, 2,4-D, paraquat and others. Insecticides have been further sub-segmented into synthetic insecticides and bio-insecticides. Synthetic insecticides have been further bifurcated into organophosphates, pyrethroids, methyl carbamates, neonicotinoids and others. Fungicides have been further sub-segmented into synthetic fungicides and bio-fungicides. Synthetic fungicides have been further bifurcated into dithiocarbamates, benzimidazoles, chloronitriles, triazoles, phenylamides, strobilurins and others.

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the Agriculture Chemicals market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The Agriculture Chemicals report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period.

According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

