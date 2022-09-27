Agriculture Chemicals Market Predicted to Register a Revenue of USD 379.66 Billion & Grow at 6.50% CAGR from 2022-2029

Market Definition

Agricultural chemicals are a large and heavily regulated sub-industry within the chemicals industry. Chemicals or chemical products used in agriculture are referred to as agrichemicals. Herbicides, pesticides, insecticides, fungicides, and synthetic fertilizers, hormones, and other chemical growth agents are all included. They are used to control weeds, diseases, insects, and pests. They are also used to increase crop growth and production.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the agriculture chemicals market was valued at USD 229.40 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 379.66 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Analysis and Size

Agriculture chemicals are chemical or biological formulations that have been engineered to improve crop quality and yield. Fertilizers and pesticides are two types of agriculture chemicals. Fertilizers enhance crop quality by providing essential nutrients to the crop and soil, whereas pesticides protect crops by controlling, killing, or repelling pests and weeds that can harm the crop. Given the current global population scenario, it is critical to increasing crop production within the existing arable land to feed the world’s population.

Competitive Landscape and Agriculture Chemicals Market Share Analysis

The agriculture chemicals market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to agriculture chemicals market.

Some of the major players operating in the agriculture chemicals market are:

Bayer AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Yara (Norway)

Compass Minerals (US)

Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland)

ADAMA (Israel)

Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Nufarm (Australia)

UPL (India)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

ICL (Israel)

Rotam (South Korea)

Corteva (US)

FMC Corporation (US)

COVID-19 Impact on Agriculture Chemicals Market

COVID-19 has had an impact on agrochemical production and supply. The global pandemic has affected the proper functioning of various industries worldwide, including the agriculture chemicals market. In terms of supply, a short-term shortage of migrant laborers and distribution bottlenecks created a large gap between the number of workers required for agrochemical production and those available. Crop production has also decreased due to a lack of laborers in large-scale plantations, reducing demand for agriculture chemicals during the pandemic.

Recent Development

Timeline® FX, an advanced cross-spectrum spring foliar herbicide for cereals, was introduced by Adama in February 2022. The product is designed with three Active Ingredients with complementary modes of action and a built-in adjuvant to provide growers with the broadest application window of any herbicide for controlling broadleaf and grass weeds in cereal crops.

Yara and Lantmännen signed a agreement in January 2022 to bring fossil-free fertilizers to market. The companies’ collaboration resulted in a commercial contract for green fertilizers manufactured by Yara and marketed by Lantmännen in Sweden beginning in 2023.Global Agriculture Chemicals Market Scope

The agriculture chemicals market is segmented on the basis of crop type, mode of application and type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Crop Type

Cereals

Pulses and oilseeds

Fruits and vegetables

Lawns and turfs

Others

On the basis of crop type, the agriculture chemicals market is segmented into cereals, pulses and oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, lawns and turfs, and others.

Mode of Application

Foliar

Fertigation

Others

Based on mode of application, the agriculture chemicals market is segmented into foliar, fertigation, and others.

Type

Pesticides

FertilisersAgriculture Chemicals Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The agriculture chemicals market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, crop type, mode of application and type, as referenced above.

The countries covered in the agriculture chemicals market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the agriculture chemicals market due to rising disposable income levels, rapid urbanization, and modernization of the food sector in the region. In contrast, Europe is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to increased investment in agricultural sector growth and the adoption of better water preservation technologies in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

