Agricultural Robot Market Booming Worldwide with Industry Analysis, Future Growth, Upcoming Trend and Future Scope by 2028

The agricultural robot market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 33.20% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 15.98 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on agricultural robot market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in acceptance rate of modern technologies in cultivators globally is escalating the growth of agricultural robot market.

The agricultural robots refer to Agbots and the continuous technological advancement equipment, machines and applications in across the globe for enhancing the productivity of the farms act as the major factors driving the agricultural robot market. The deployment of these agricultural robots for several functions based on the configuration of the robots including fruits picking robots, weed control, cloud seeding, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis and the utilization of Agbots is being done with the purpose of reducing the human efforts.

Agricultural Robot Market Share Analysis

The agricultural robot market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to agricultural robot market.

The major players covered in the agricultural robot market report are Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, DeLaval, DJI All Rights Reserved, BouMatic, Lely, AgJunction, Topcon, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., YANMAR HOLDINGS Co., Ltd., farming revolution GmbH, ecoRobotix Ltd, Harvest Automation, Naïo Technologies, ROBOTICS PLUS, CNH Industrial, KUBOTA Corporation, HARVEST CROO, Autonomous Tractor Corporation among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

On the other hand, high cost associated with the automation for small farms, technological barriers and the issues with deployment of the robots commercially are the factors expected to obstruct the agricultural robot market growth. The rise in concerns regarding data privacy and regulations, complexity of fully autonomous robots and short-term negative impact of COVID-19 on the agricultural robot manufacturers are projected to challenge the agricultural robot market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

This agricultural robot market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on agricultural robot market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Agricultural Robot Market Scope and Market Size

The agricultural robot market is segmented on the basis of type, farm produce, offering, farming environment and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the agricultural robot market is segmented into unmanned aerial vehicles, milking robots, driverless tractors, automated harvesting systems and other robots.

On the basis of farm produce, the agricultural robot market is segmented into fruits and vegetables, field crops, livestock and others.

On the basis of offering, the agricultural robot market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

On the basis of farming environment, the agricultural robot market is segmented into indoor farming and outdoor farming.

On the basis of application, the agricultural robot market is segmented into harvest management, field farming, dairy and livestock management, soil management, irrigation management, pruning management, weather tracking and monitoring, inventory management and others.

The Geographical assessment of the Agricultural Robot market is:

North America (United States, Canada, North American countries and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy),

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and Korea, Asian nation, India and Southeast Asia),

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Republic of Colombia, etc.),

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabian Peninsula, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

