africa-e-learning-market-share,-size,-growth-and-competitive-analysis-2022-2027

The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Africa E-Learning Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Africa e-learning market share. The report also includes competitor and country analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The Africa e-learning market size reached US$ 2.47 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.71 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2027.

E-learning refers to a formalized teaching system that delivers various educational resources and comprehensive training with the support of various electronic solutions. It uses videos, audio, e-books, and augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) technologies as standard modes to impart information. E-learning helps in the effective transfer of skills and knowledge through specially designed courses, learning tools, online content, and interactive sessions. Apart from this, E-learning is flexible and offers instant lesson delivery while reducing accommodation costs: therefore, it is used by educational institutions to enable remote learning via various electronic devices.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The lack of necessary facilities in various educational institutes and qualified teaching staff and the increasing need for online teaching approaches, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, is encouraging governments to invest in E-learning methods, which is primarily driving the market. Additionally, the growing consumer awareness regarding its multiple benefits, including lower price, convenience, and a self-paced and personalized learning environment, is favoring the Africa e-learning market growth. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and machine learning (ML) and the emerging trends of microlearning, gamification, and adaptive learning are creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the availability of specially designed courses and ongoing collaborations amongst course creators and professors to develop subject curricula is impelling the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of e-learning by multinational companies (MNCs) and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for training and upskilling, onboarding recruiters, and existing employees are supporting the market growth.

Africa E-Learning Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Africa e-learning market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Via Afrika

• Obami

• Dapt.io

• Eneza Education

• Tutor.ng

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Africa e-learning market based on product type, technology, sector and country.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Packaged Content

• Services

• Platforms

Breakup by Technology:

• Mobile Learning

• Simulation Based Learning

• Game Based Learning

• Learning Management System (LMS)

• Others

Breakup by Sector:

• K-12 Sector

• Post-Secondary

• Corporate and Government Learning

• Others

Market Breakup by Country:

• South Africa

• Morocco

• Nigeria

• Tunisia

• Kenya

• Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

