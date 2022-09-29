Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Insights 2022-2030 Global Insights, Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Sales, Size, Type, Current Trends
Report Ocean published a new research report on the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.
The global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market size was US$ xx billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2022 to 2030.
The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.
This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.
The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market are:
Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Continental AG, Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments, Valeo S.A., Magna International, Inc., Autoliv Inc., and Garmin Ltd.
The global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market segmentation focuses on:
Key Segments Outlook
System
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
Night Vision System (NVS)
Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)
Driver Monitoring System (DMS)
Adaptive Front Light (AFL)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEB)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Others
Component
Hardware
Sensors
LiDAR Sensor
Camera Unit
Ultrasonic Sensor
Radar Sensor
Processors
Electronic Control Units (ECU)
Microcontroller Units (MCU)
Software
Services
Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Electric Vehicle Type
Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
