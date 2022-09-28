Address Verification Software Market Growing Demand and Huge Future Opportunities by 2030

According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Address Verification Software Market size was estimated to be USD 454 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,466 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.54% from 2022 to 2030.

Address verification software aims to verify, correct, and standardize residential and corporate addresses and other physical identifying data. Businesses use address verification tools to verify mailing lists, customer addresses, and other data that relies on correct mailing addresses. Sales and marketing teams typically find the greatest use out of address verification solutions as the software can check address data acquired by lead generation software. E-commerce channels also benefit from address verification software by confirming customer shipping addresses are valid. With verified physical addresses, mailing, shipping, and customer location data are more reliable.

While tangentially related to data quality software solutions from a functional standpoint, address verification software is set apart by its distinct use cases, focus on physical location data, and reliance on authoritative location data sourcing to verify correctness. This leads address verification software to be distinct products from data quality solutions.

Global Address Verification Software Market Analysis

The report provides an analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global Address Verification Software Market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the vendors operating in this market. In addition, the report analyzes the impact of these factors on the growth of the market over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Address Verification Software products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.

The Address Verification Software Market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors as well as segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.

Address Verification Software Market Segmentation

Global Address Verification Software Market Segment Percentages, By Product, 2018-2030 (USD Million & Growth %)

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Global Address Verification Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2018-2030 (USD Million & Growth %)

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Address Verification Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Address Verification Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Competitor Analysis of the Global Address Verification Software Market

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies Address Verification Software revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Address Verification Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Address Verification Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Address Verification Software Market Players –

AccuZIP

SmartSoft DQ

Anchor Computer Software

Acme Data

BCC Software

ClickToAddress

Egon

LexisNexis

TrueNCOA

Experian

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Address Verification Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

