Acrylic Emulsions Market Research With BASF, Ashland, The DOW Chemical Company, Lubrizol Corporation Companies 2022 | Growth By Regional Outlook, Trends & Forecasts by 2028



“Acrylic emulsions are inherently UV stable polymers that are capable of forming very soft and elastic coatings suitable for pressure sensitive adhesives or roofing coating formulations through to very hard, scuff and scratch resistant coatings, such as acrylic paints for wooden or concrete floors.

BASF, Ashland, The DOW Chemical Company, Lubrizol Corporation, B. Fuller, Arkema Group, Synthomer Plc, Celanese Corporation, KAMSONS CHEMICALS PVT. LTD., Astra Chem Tech Private Limited, K. CHEMPRO INDIA PVT LTD, Jesons Industries Pvt Ltd, LAIEX, Sympatec GmbH.

Segmentation:

The report provides key insights into customer needs and behaviors to enable the development of targeted marketing campaigns. Details are based on:

Acrylic Emulsions By type

Polymer & Co-Polymer [Vinyl Acetate homopolymers, Vinyl acetate – Acrylic copolymers, Vinyl acetate – veova copolymers, Pure Acrylic copolymers, and Styrene-Acrylic copolymers] and Pure Acrylic

Acrylic Emulsions By applications

Paints & Coatings [Architectural Coating, Automotive & Transportation Coating, and Industrial Coating], Adhesives & Sealants [General Purpose Adhesives and Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives], Construction Additives [Cement Modifiers, Concrete Admixtures, Binders, and Paper Coating] and Others

The geographic areas covered are

North America Acrylic Emulsions market

South America

Acrylic Emulsions Market in Asia and Pacific

Middle east and Africa

Acrylic Emulsions Market in Europe

