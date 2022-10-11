21st Century Business Skills Card Decks – A new way to deliver your training more effectively.

21st Century Business Skills Card Decks

A unique training system that summarises all the powerful business strategies developed for our corporate clients into and easy to use, powerful training resource, and for the first time also makes them available to individuals or smaller organisations.

A complete toolbox of 64 customisable, peer-reviewed card-based workshops that are truly unique because they deliver real-world skills based on years of practical experience and proven empirical results.

Based on some of the most significant studies on the science of business that have ever been done, 21st Century Business Skills Card Decks the are backed up by peer-reviewed University studies, conducted with real customers and real employees in real-world situations.

Eliminate information overload the #1 problem course creators have today, the best way to reduce information overload is to break all the information down into easy-to-digest, bite-sized pieces that customers can easily learn, review and retain.

Providing a customisable toolbox of essential business skills on short, content rich, training cards, with step-by-step instructions all in a handy desktop card file box.



Divided into 9 sections, including, Business Skills, Sales Techniques, Breakout Sessions, Communications, Role Play, Productivity, Learning Expert, Quality and Leadership.

21st Century Business Skills Card Decks are available as both a physical deck and a digital download. Available from our online store.

Who could benefit from the 21st Century Business Skills Card Decks?

All attendees on our proprietary multi-day training courses will receive a card deck when they start the course, the additional content on the cards will make reviewing the training easier and more effective.

Anyone needing to quickly and cost effectively create their own customised training courses specifically tailored to the skills and experience level of their team.

Individuals wanting to self facilitate their own training backed-up by our online learning portal and community.

About Novalead Limited

Our personal development services are designed to provide real transformation in the shortest time and in the most cost-effective way possible. We focus on delivering specialist programs that can be tailored to meet your individual requirements. Backed up with a unique system of reviews, quizzes and flashcards that implant new skills into long term memory creating life long habits.

Automated Follow-Up to maximise effectiveness

Learning theory tells us, trainees forget up to 80% of what they have been taught within just a few days.

To avoid this and ensure maximum impact from our workshops we deliver each attendee with a scheduled series of five concise reviews as follows: After 24 hours, 1 week, 1 month, 3 months and 6 months to ensure maximum retention of these important business and life skills.

Here at Novalead, our primary purpose is to positively impact people lives by encouraging a genuine passion for life long learning.

