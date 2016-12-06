Women’s Hockey suffers back-to-back losses

By: Ben Freeland on December 6, 2016.

Last weekend, the Mules looked to take down Hamilton in a doubleheader at home but instead suffered back to back 3-0 defeats at the Alfond Rink.

At the start of the first game, Hamilton rattled off three quick goals to take a lead that they would hold onto for the rest of the game. Goalie Hannah Insuik ’17 made 33 saves to keep Hamilton off the board for the remainder of the game. However, Hamilton’s Sarah Fischer scored a goal five minutes into the game. Hamilton followed that score with two consecutive goals from Megan Ahern to put the game out of reach for the Mules .

On Saturday, Insuik had another big game for the Mules, racking up 27 saves, but Colby would fall again by a score of 3-0. Instead of a first period goal scoring blitz, Hamilton found the back of the net once in each of the three periods. Hamilton’s Michaela Giuttari gave the Continentals their first goal in the last minute of the first period. Hamilton’s Katie Parkman then followed up two minutes into the second period with another score, and Hamilton would go up 3-0 on a Caroline Knop goal towards the end of the game.

The game moved Hamilton to the top of the NESCAC standings with Connecticut College at 3-1-0 while Colby falls into the bottom three teams with a 0-3-1 NESCAC record (0-5-1 overall). Despite the sluggish start to the year in terms of results, there is still plenty of time for the Mules to pick up victories and make the NESCAC tournament. In fact, despite having lost the last two games, the Mules have improved with time and played above their competition at times.

Forward Izzy Tegtmeyer ’20 said “Our record isn’t an accurate representation of how the games are going.” Moira Mullaney ’20 agreed. “We played possibly our best game against UMass Boston despite the score differential,” she said. Additionally, despite losing to University of Southern Maine 2-1 last week, Tegtmeyer pointed out that the Mules took over twice as many shots as USM.

While the Mules’ defense has been strong, one of the team’s early problems has been scoring; the Mules were shutout twice last weekend. Mullaney said, “Our biggest problem is putting the puck in the back of the net, but I’m confident with time we’ll be able to sort it out.” Tegtmeyer added, “We’re outplaying teams; we’re just not outscoring them.”

Another factor in the Mules’ performance is certainly the new coach as well as building in eight first-years to the lineup. It takes time to build chemistry and familiarity with a team. “With a new coach and a lot of freshmen, it’s taking an adjustment to get sorted out with the new group,” said Mullaney. Still, the future looks strong for the team. Carly Thomas ’19 had an impressive weekend on the ice, drawing five penalties and serving as a catalyst on multiple scoring opportunities. The team looks to put together cleaner performances each game despite the recent losses.

“We’re playing better and better and playing more cohesively every period,” Mullaney said.

The season is still young, and there is ample time to score some crucial in-league victories.