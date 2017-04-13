W. lacrosse’s win over Amherst pushes win streak to five games

By: Drew Ladner on April 13, 2017.

After being down 2-0 early in their game against Amherst College on Saturday, Colby Women’s Lacrosse dominated the final 40 minutes to win 8-3, continuing their five-game win streak.

Victories against Connecticut College (19-11), Wellesley (19-4), Wesleyan (12-6), and the University of New England (19-4) had made the Mules the 19th ranked NCAA Division III lacrosse team in the nation. They faced off against Amherst looking to win another game in dominating fashion and, although that would be how the game concluded, the Mules did have some early struggles.

A quick foul by Sasha Fritts ’18 soon into the first half led to a yellow card and a man-up attempt for Amherst. Colby was killing the penalty after clearing the ball out of their defensive end, but a turnover by Kelsey Otley ’20 gave the Mammoths the offensive possession that led to their first score. When Colby lost the subsequent draw, Amherst capitalized with an immediate second goal.

The Mules had not trailed in a game since the first half against Connecticut College, but now found themselves down by two. A free position attempt for Amherst almost put the Mammoths up three scores, but goalkeeper Izzy Scribano ’19 caused a turnover and helped clear the ball out to the offense.

Despite the early goals, Scribano had one of her better games of the season as goalkeeper. Scribano and backup Sam Burch ’18 have made the goalkeeper a position of strength for the team. Scribano currently leads the NESCAC in save percentage (58.0) and Burch has a higher save percentage than three starting NESCAC keepers.

Led by Scribano, the Colby defense shut down the Mammoths and for over ten minutes, neither team could score. Then, with 9:26 left in the half, Kendall Smith ’18 got a free position shot off and scored the Mules’ first goal of the game. Less than two minutes later, Otley made up for her early turnover by causing one which led to a Cassie Rodgers ’17 goal and a 2-2 score at the half.

Spreading the ball around helped the Mules take and maintain the lead in the second half. Gemma Bready ’17, Lexie Perticone ’17, Kelsey Bowen ’18, Emilie Klein ’17, and Fritts (two) all had goals in the game. Every non-defensive starter had at least one shot on net and, despite being the NESCAC assists leader, Perticone led the team with six shots on the game.

Colby’s balanced offense in the second half is representative of their season to this point. The team is ranked sixth for most goals in the conference, but only Smith and Perticone are in the top 20 for individual goals. This balanced attack has prevented their opponents from keying in on one player, allowing every Colby attacker and midfielder to capitalize on any break in the defense. It is the reason they are nationally ranked and the reason they won against Amherst 8-3.

“The game this past weekend was an all around great team win for us,” Perticone said. “It was the first time [the seniors] have beaten Amherst over our four seasons.”

The win moves the Mules to 16th in the Division III rankings. The team will look to continue their success as they take on the lowly 1-5 Williams College. Williams has played poor defense this entire year which should play into Colby’s balanced attack. The game will take place Saturday, April 15.