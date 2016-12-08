Women’s Basketball finishes first six games 3-3

By: Katie Kelley on December 8, 2016.

Six games into the season, the Colby women’s basketball team stand with a 3-3 record. The team began their season November 18, facing Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at Maine Maritime Academy. Against RPI, the Mules walked away victorious, with a final score of 59-44. They have since played against local non-conference opponents such as University of Massachusetts Boston, University of Maine Fort Kent, and Thomas College. They also participated in the Pepsi Mariner Classic against Maine Maritime, where they fell 55-49.

The most important games of their season don’t begin until January, when official NESCAC play begins. These games are a teaser for the big games of the season to come, despite still counting towards their overall record. On December 3, Colby faced their first NESCAC opponent and major rival, Bowdoin College. The Mules took on the undefeated Polar Bears, who were looking for a fifth consecutive victory against Colby.

At the end of the first half, the Mules were down 40-16 and Bowdoin had forced 17 turnovers from Colby. Ultimately, the game finished in Bowdoin’s favor with a score of 60-38, with the Mules holding Bowdoin to only half the points they had earned in the first half. Surprisingly, neither team produced any double digit scorers; Saturday’s top scorer was Lydia Caputi, a junior from Bowdoin, who finished with nine points and four assists. With big games from both Emily Davis ’19, who led the team in points scored (seven) and Haley Driscoll ’18, who scored six points and had eight rebounds the Mules have something to be excited about for the coming season. Colby has also felt the presence of a strong freshman class, with Ainsley Burns ’20 earning the title of Maine Rookie of the week earlier this month.

Colby will use this game moving forward as a way to understand the team’s strength and areas where they needs improvement. Colby led rebounds 44-36. However, Bowdoin scored 26 points off turnovers while the Mules were only able to manage eight. Bowdoin played an excellent defensive game and used that strength in back to propel themselves to victory. Colby’s next move will be to work on breaking through tougher defensive lines. Colby’s captain, Caitlyn Nolan ’17 said “the greatest strengths from the game yesterday were our grit, defensive intensity, and our rebounding in the second half.” However, she also noted the manner in which Bowdoin controlled the style of play, something she hopes Colby can improve upon in the future.

Colby takes on Bates College this weekend in another preparatory test. The first official conference game will be January 6, also against Bates. With only three games remaining in December, Colby looks to improve its record to a strong 6-3 heading into second semester. Nolan believes in the success of the team. She said, “If we put in the work everyday, continue to grow together, and learn from our mistakes, there’s nothing this team can’t accomplish.”