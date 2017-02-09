Why Trump is ‘not my president’

By: Charlee Manigat on February 9, 2017.

Yes, it’s true: the most recent presidential election has caused quite a bit of drama and turmoil. Donald Trump is our new president and I have witnessed a myriad of reactions and responses towards his victory. Personally, being a woman of color, I was devastated by the election. I’m inherently an optimist, so I had a lot of hope and trust in our nation to make the right decision for the greater good of America. Once it was official, however, I had no other choice but to mentally prepare myself for what would be destined to occur when Trump became president. People often ask if I am scared or wonder how I deal with it. The truth is that I don’t.

Trump’s election only further heightened and affirmed my preexisting disdain for the majority of America. It didn’t take long after Trump’s inauguration for mass destruction to arise as a result. I was not the least bit shocked, however, since throughout his whole campaign, he essentially vowed to facilitate such sickening endeavors. In just his first few days as president, he has already made several controversial and weighty executive orders, most notorious of which was his immigration order. These thoughtless and cold-hearted judgement calls shed light on Trump’s lack of understanding and empathy for minorities. The majority of his decrees seem only to benefit the most privileged and coddled demographic of America, which consequently perpetuates white supremacy—the very thing America should be striving to eradicate. Trump’s recent actions as president, as well as the inevitable and imminent miseries that will result, obliterate all progress towards our nation’s unity.

I am in full support of the ‘Trump is Not My President’ movement. It represents a peaceful resistance towards Trump, essentially encouraging non-Trump voters to take charge of their lives rather than putting it in the hands of America once again—the same America that failed us by putting him in the White House in the first place. I believe this movement serves a valid purpose. I did not vote for Trump nor do I support his new position. Nonetheless, I had to come to terms with the fact that there really is not much I can do. I have already done what I could: I went out and voted. I tried to make my voice heard and my concerns addressed, but was overpowered and overruled by the majority. The damage is done. Therefore, all I can do is try to be hopeful that Trump will do what is best for our country. As naive as that hope is, it is the only thing getting me through this tough transition.

To conclude, I am eternally grateful for the many demands and distractions being a college student presents. I do not have time to dwell on the tragedies disclosed by the news today. Instead, I plan to wait out the next four years with my head down and my nose in my books, praying the world doesn’t come to an end and crumble beneath me. I will attend protests and participate in discussions along with my peers who also share my concern and uncertainty as to what is the best way to cope. Moreover, I will try not to read the news all that often because in this special case, ignorance truly is the only bliss I can depend on. This is my alternate reality that keeps me sane in a world where Donald Trump is the president of the country I now so grudgingly love.