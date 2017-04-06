Tim Wheaton resigns as Harold Alfond Director of Athletics

By: Drew Ladner on April 6, 2017.

In an email sent to the Colby community on March 15 by Provost and Dean of Faculty Lori Kletzer, it was announced that Tim Wheaton will resign as the Harold Alfond Director of Athletics after just two years.

According to Kletzer’s email, “family needs” were the reason for Wheaton’s departure. Wheaton has a wife and three children, one of whom is an 11-year-old, at home in Massachusetts. In an interview with the Echo, Wheaton described his desire to return to his family, “Like most situations there was a fantastic work opportunity…and you figure you’ll work out the family stuff. 90 percent of the time you’re able to do that. This time we just weren’t. I felt this situation wasn’t sustainable.”

Wheaton joined Colby in 2015 after spending 30 years at Harvard University as a coach and administrator. He took over as the Director of Athletics from Marcella Zalot, who held the position for 13 years. Wheaton was hired to help rebuild Colby Athletics and has laid the groundwork for the upcoming changes. He oversaw the construction of the new Baseball/Softball Complex and the approval of the new athletic complex. He has also hired eight of Colby’s current head coaches.

Now, Wheaton will join his family’s educational consulting firm. Though he is transitioning out of athletics, Wheaton says he enjoyed his time as an athletic director and hopes to find new opportunities to work in athletics. “I think it’s an opportunity to do what’s right for my family and then find the work,” he said.

The Colby Athletic Department has already begun their search for the new Director of Athletics. The hire will enter a department in transition. The new athletic complex, which the College hopes to open in 2020, received a 10 million dollar donation back in February. New fields have also been planned. Wheaton said the timing of his resignation was intended to make the transition easier for Colby.

“I felt that this was becoming more of a challenge over time and the longer [my] decision waited, the more difficult it would be for Colby. This decision now was just going to allow me to leave as quickly and cleanly as possible and allow the school to move on quickly to get someone great in place. That was very important to me,” he said.

Wheaton’s resignation means just one more change to Colby Athletics. The Colby Athletic Department has a lot of work to do in Wheaton’s absence, but there is still a lot to look forward to. The new hire will take over following Wheaton’s departure from Colby on June 30.