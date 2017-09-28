Students organize Maine March for Racial Justice

Colby students are engaged and active in social justice issues, but often just on campus. Three members of the class of 2018, Marcques Houston, Angie Peterson, and Adrienne Carmack, are changing that. They are the organizers for Maine’s March for Racial Justice, which will take place on Oc. 1 in Waterville, starting at Colby’s own Pugh Center and ending on downtown’s Castonguay’s square. Houston, Peterson and Carmack all have significant experience in activism and organizing, both on and off of Colby’s campus. Carmack has worked in campus activism for both Planned Parenthood and Hillary for America, Colby’s Hearty Girls Healthy Women, and participated in the off campus No Ban No Wall protest. She also worked part time as a fellow on Hil- lary Clinton’s 2016 presiden- tial campaign in Maine and interned for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England. Houston is involved with Students Organized for Black and Latinx Unity (SOB- LU), Campus Conversations on Race and Community Conversations on Race, and is also the Co-President of the Student Government Association. Peterson is involved in the Women of Color Alliance, as well as SOBLU. She was involved in efforts over Trustee Weekend to address a lack of transparency on issues with the Colby Administration. Carmack initially learned about the March for Racial Justice during her intern- ship in Washington D.C. this summer, where she worked at the Center for Community Change as a communications intern. The National March for Racial Justice was born in June after the acquittal of Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who was charged with second-degree manslaughter and endangering safety for his role in the death of Philando Castile. Castile was shot at point-blank range during a routine traffic stop, with the encounter live-streamed by his girlfriend. The video transfixed and horrified the nation; the same day of Yanez’ acquittal, anger and disappointment was immediately routed into action. First ,it was a Facebook page, then a website, and a Generosity campaign that has generated over $16,000.

The march in D.C. will take place on Sept. 30, and hopes to draw attention to police brutality, mass incarceration, violence against people who identify as transgender, violence against muslim communities, issues that primarily affect women and women of color, the oppression of native peoples, anti-immigrant rhetoric and anti-Semitism. Carmack knew that organizing the Maine March for Racial Justice in Waterville could be successful and powerful, saying “the energy and resources are right here, there’s the same opportunity here as there is anywhere else.” She was quick to reach out to those she knew could help her make a difference— Colby students. Peterson `18 and Houston `18 answered the call with enthusiasm. “I said yes, absolutely,” said Peterson. “I’d help in any way possible.” Carmack, Peterson, and Houston have placed a careful and specific emphasis on the title of the march: The Maine March for Racial Justice. “When we have conversations about race on this campus, there’s a focus on the Colby student experience, but we wanted to engage the local community and focus on Maine,” said Peterson. “We explicitly don’t want it to be a Colby event,” added Peterson. Peterson and her co-organizers have reached out extensively, creating a rideshare to Colby to allow more participants. Carmack was quick to add her take on the subtleties that define racial issues in the state as a whole.