Softball splits weekend after snapping four-game losing streak

By: Kevin Ahn on April 6, 2017.

After heading down to Clermont, Florida over spring break, the women’s softball team broke a four-game losing streak last Friday against Husson before falling to the same team the next day. Over the break, the Mules played an impressive 10 games in just six days. The team had mixed results over this break, ending up 4-6. In the first game of the season, Colby fell to Plymouth State in a close 2-5 match after taking the lead in the top of the third inning before Plymouth answered with five runs over the next two innings. However, Colby handily beat D’Youville College 9-1 in just five innings due to the league’s eight-run rule that same day. Perhaps the most interesting games of the trip to Florida were those in the series against St. Lawrence. In the first game the Mules won 7-5. After being down two runs in the third, the Mules tied the game up in the bottom of the third before going on to score five more runs in the fourth inning to take a lead of 7-2. St. Lawrence scored three more runs in the final two innings bringing the score to 7-5. In a strange turn of events, the Mules went on to lose to the same team 2-13 the same day. St. Lawrence had strong batting all game and put up runs each inning, with six runs in the fourth to bring the game to an end after the fifth inning. Other wins for the Mules from this break include a 2-0 win against Union College and a 7-2 win against Oberlin College.

This past Thursday the Mules returned for their first home game of the year against Thomas College. The game was close throughout, with Colby having a total of three hits during the game and Thomas having a total of six. The two hits for Colby came from Ella Hommeyer ’20 and Skylar Labbe ’18. Thomas College scored a single run in the fourth inning off a homerun. The next day, the women’s team headed down to Husson University. The Mules made a fantastic comeback during this game after being down three runs as at the end of the fourth. But during the next inning, Colby put four runners through home base giving the mules a 4-3 lead. In the sixth inning both teams but up a final two runs to make the end score a tight 6-5. This game broke a four-game losing streak for the women’s team. The next game started the same day with Husson getting a quick four run lead after the second inning. Colby didn’t score any runs despite having seven hits throughout the game. Husson continued to run up the score with two runs in the fourth and a final run in the sixth to end the game 0-7 Husson.

Looking forward, the Mules will continue their season Wednesday at home against U-Maine Farmington at 4:00 p.m. The women’s team will play their first conference series against Tufts away on Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.