Seasonal businesses kick off another warm spring in local areas

By: Peg Schreiner on April 20, 2017.

As the April showers wash away a winter’s worth of snow from central Maine, a myriad of local businesses are preparing to reopen their doors for the spring and summer months.

The Green Spot, a farmers’ market located off of Kennedy Memorial Drive in Oakland, is continuing its 41st year of business. Two sisters, Brenda and Tanya Athanus, who are Waterville natives, own the eclectic and popular market.

The sisters started the business during a summer break while they were in college and have stuck with it ever since. The Green Spot provides its patrons with anything from wine and cheese to lobster and fresh vegetables. The business opens for the season on April 26, and is feeding hungry customers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday but Tuesday.

Issues have arisen with another local farmers’ market; one that has been greatly affected by the College’s decision to expand into the downtown Waterville area. According to the Morning Sentinel, the City Council is considering policy to close Common Street from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, from next week through the fall. This closure would allow the Downtown Waterville Farmers’ Market to operate on the street.

The College bought the Concourse downtown to host the downtown mixed-use student residential complex, where the farmers’ market has been held for many years.

Some of Waterville’s youngest citizens also look forward to the openings of seasonal businesses. On April 18, the doors of the North Street Dairy Cone opened again. In its 57th season of business, the local ice cream shop remains a favorite of the College community. People of all ages descend on the business that is located close to both the Alfond Youth Center and Mayflower Hill to enjoy a variety of soft-serve treats—even on a day as chilly as the 2017 opening. The North Street Dairy Cone is open daily, from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The warmer days inspire students and members of the greater Waterville community to spend more time outdoors, and the opening of many of the area’s seasonal businesses helps to facilitate picnics and similar social activities that are popular in the summer months.