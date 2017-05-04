Prof. McFadden named Provost and Dean of Faculty

By: Jonathan Stempel on May 4, 2017.

President David A. Greene announced in a campus-wide email that Margaret McFadden will serve as the next Provost and Dean of Faculty.

McFadden, currently a professor of American studies and the Associate Provost and Dean of Faculty, has been a member of the faculty since 1996. Greene praised McFadden’s “exemplary service to the Colby community.” Greene commended her work leading “the establishment of new initiatives including the Center for the Arts and Humanities, the program in environmental humanities, and the Cinema Studies Program.”

In correspondence with the Echo, Provost and Dean of Faculty Lori Kletzer expressed her support for McFadden, “Her breadth of experience at Colby gives her a rich perspective on what it means to teach and learn here and she is deeply committed to this work. She knows the faculty well and she knows the classroom experience. She will support the faculty while she works collaboratively to make Colby a even better place,” she said.

McFadden earned her PhD from Yale University where she researched the role of women and gender in American popular culture. Before joining the faculty, McFadden was an American studies professor at the University of Virginia.

McFadden’s time at Colby has been marked by her advocacy for the Queer Task Force, and speaking out strongly for more conversations surrounding race, gender identity, and economic inequality. McFadden also received the Senior Class Charles Bassett Teaching Award in 2001 as one of the most popular professors on campus.