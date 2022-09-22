The Portuguese are one of the most sedentary people in Europe. According to a recent survey, 73% of Portuguese adults do not exercise. Of those that do exercise, less than 5% do so regularly. Among the EU member states, Portugal has the highest rate of non-participation in sports and physical activity.

However, the country is strong in athletics, where athletes such as Rosa Mota, Carlos Lopes, Fernanda Ribeiro, and Manuela Machado were born. Others who have won international competitions include Rui Silva and Francis Obikwelu. In addition, there are many successful triathletes, including Naide Gomes, who is a three-time World and European women’s pentathlon champion.

The prevalence of running in Portugal was 10.6% in 2015. This rate doubled to 11.6 percent in 2017. The prevalence of PA was greater among men than among women and younger people.

Portugal’s work culture can be very negative. However, not all Portuguese companies are like this. Some foreigners prefer to work in countries with a positive work culture. If you are a go-getter or an entrepreneur, you may find the Portuguese mentality frustrating. They tend to view the world less positively, especially when compared to their neighbouring countries in Europe.

The Portuguese have a strong reputation in cross-country running. The country has twice hosted the IAAF World Cross Country Championships. Many athletes have won European titles and have become world champions. Their national basketball teams have been competitive in international competitions. In 2007, Portugal defeated Serbia and Turkey.

Portugal’s popular sports include football and cycling. There are several professional teams and amateur sports in Portugal. There are dozens of professional or semi-professional sport competitions, including football and rugby union. The majority of Portuguese citizens participate in football, with notable players and managers including Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo.

Portugal’s weather can be very mild compared to the rest of Europe. The winters are not as cold in Portugal, but the winters are damp and wet in northern Portugal. The winters are also pleasant, especially in Madeira and the south. The cost of petrol and electricity in Portugal is comparable to that of major Northern European cities. The cost of cars, furniture, electronic appliances, toiletries, and other goods are also more expensive than in other parts of Europe.