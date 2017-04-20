Portland area man dies after collision on Mayflower Hill

By: Peg Schreiner on April 20, 2017.

Donovan M. Gray, 68, died after a car accident on Mayflower Hill Drive on April 13. Gray was a resident of Portland and a known supporter of the arts.

The accident appeared to have occurred when Gray turned off of the road by the Colby Baseball/Softball complex before colliding with several trees in a head-on, single car collision. According to the Morning Sentinel, the accident occurred at 1:48 p.m.

Waterville Police Sergeant Alden Weigelt commented on the accident, saying there is reason to believe that a medical condition was a catalyst for the crash.

Local emergency responders arrived on the scene, including the Sheriff’s Office, the Fire Department, and Colby Security. According to Echo reporters on the scene of the accident, Gray was driving a silver Hyundai Sonata.

Weigelt said Gray was ultimately transported to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, where he died.

The College’s Office of Communications declined to comment on the accident to the Echo.

It is speculated by law enforcement that Gray’s interests in the arts brought him to the Colby College Museum of Art for the day. Gray listed a past job as a stage manager for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater from 1969-1970 in New York and had posted several comments on Facebook about pieces of art and museums he attended.

According to Gray’s Facebook page, he was a volunteer conductor and engineer for the Narrow Gauge Railroad Co. and Museum, located in Portland. He was born on July 14 and classified himself as “spiritual” and a Libertarian “if I had to choose,” on his social media account.

Infomation on Gray’s funeral services have not yet been released to the public.