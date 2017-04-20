Penalties cost men’s lacrosse in 16-10 loss

By: Kevin Ahn on April 20, 2017.

This past weekend Colby Men’s Lacrosse fell to the Williams College Ephs 10-16 at home. Williams took a strong lead early in the game, making a comeback difficult for the Mules. After losing on Saturday, the Mules now have an overall record of 2-9 and a conference record of 1-6.

Despite the score, the combined shot total for the game was 92, with the Mules recording 45 shots and Williams recording 47.

Saturday’s game started out strong for the Mules as Don Vivian ’19 scored the first goal of the game just three minutes in. Williams responded in the next few minutes with two goals of their own, however, with about six minutes left in the first quarter, Lane Kadish ’20 tied up the game for what would be the last time Colby was tied with Williams for the day. In the final five minutes, Williams scored another four goals, giving them a 6-2 lead heading into the second quarter.

The next quarter followed in a similar fashion. Colby scored another two goals in the first five minutes, but Williams capitalized a total of five times during the quarter giving the Ephs a lead of 11-4 heading into halftime. The third quarter was arguably the best quarter for Colby as they put away a total of four goals, equal to the number Williams put in. In a spur of momentum, Colby had a run of four goals in a row starting with one with just under three minutes left in the third. The second of the four was scored with 25 seconds left in the quarter and the final two of the four within a minute of each other less than five minutes into the final quarter. Still, this energy was not enough to catch up as Williams scored the final goal of the game with six minutes left to make the final score 10-16 Williams.

The biggest issue for the men’s team on Saturday was penalties. The Mules recorded a total of 11 penalties throughout the game, making them a man-down for a total of eight minutes and 30 seconds. A comeback was made even more difficult when Williams capitalized on six of the 11 opportunities given to them. On the flip side, Colby did not score on any of their man-up opportunities. Despite the score, Colby goalie C.J. Layton ’19 played well and recorded 16 saves.

The men’s lacrosse team has three more games this season, including one yesterday, April 19 against Bowdoin at home, another away at Middlebury on April 22, and a final game on April 26 at Bates.