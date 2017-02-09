Pen to Paper: Mantra of the Unforgiven

Who is she? you asked, and I said
she swallowed the sun, sometime while I wasn’t watching,
while the ghosts were speaking to me from the shadows,
while you were watching the door and she
came gliding in.
You say we have the same face, but
you can tell she isn’t me when she laughs because
I never sounded like that.
You can tell she isn’t me
because of the loose joints in her limbs
which move like butter.
Mine are more like storm winds,
more like locks, centuries old.
Who is she? you asked. Who is she and
how did she come to inhabit the space beneath your skin?
She is the lies of my tongue and I told you
she came in when my bones were broken and
a girl with a small and certain voice was telling me
out out out.
The dominant voice of the weather is grey,
a sorrowful grey that speaks in long sighs, that makes itself known through cold harsh waters.
Had I understood the language of crows
like a ghost like a ghost like a ghost
I would have understood the cognitive distance between now and never,
like a ghost
come creeping across empty wood floors.
The rain is seeping through the window frames, perspiring on the glass,
and I draw figures in the drops,
people who dance in drought times and long for seas.
I caught my own eyes in the mirror and ever so slowly
passed out of sight.
In the morning, I failed to appear.
You asked me who she was and all I could cough out was
like a ghost like a ghost like a ghost
watching myself in the shutter-stop of the subway window,
watching the East River waves come crashing down
around those breaking cheeks, sorrow-washed.
You can tell she isn’t me, if you are watching close, because
like a ghost like a ghost like a ghost
you will see I have ceased to be
altogether.