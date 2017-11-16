Pen to Paper: In Defense of Two Girls Walking

By: Mattie Wyndham on November 16, 2017.

Defend the prayer all you’d

like, but my knees never met

the ground with very much grace.



So it is no wonder that

upon seeing two girls walking,

a sapling tree sprouts from inside



my lungs. It feels not like the oak

transpiring from the autumnal ground,

or even like the pine whose



needles tumble down to press briefly

against uncovered toes. No,

the sapling tree inside my lungs grows



like their laughter—in spirals

and with plumes that taste of

plums fresh from October’s morning glean.



Two girls walking bounce off the

pavement, with their breath smelling of

scratched records. I smell it from



all the way back here. With each waft,

a leaf stretches around my

vertebrae, and I can see into my spine, so



I know how very green

I am becoming. I am unbecoming.

Like the browning red swirling



pass the acorns, my pupils

lift their reflection up out of

the present and into this atmosphere of



gratitude. Tonight, before my mattress

remembers the way hands knotted

around my hair, I will turn to my roommate



and tell her of these two girls walking and how

each rooted being grew in order to paint this

New England fall. I will see the world



all yellow when she says,

you must end moments like these with

amen.