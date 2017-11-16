Defend the prayer all you’d
like, but my knees never met
the ground with very much grace.
So it is no wonder that
upon seeing two girls walking,
a sapling tree sprouts from inside
my lungs. It feels not like the oak
transpiring from the autumnal ground,
or even like the pine whose
needles tumble down to press briefly
against uncovered toes. No,
the sapling tree inside my lungs grows
like their laughter—in spirals
and with plumes that taste of
plums fresh from October’s morning glean.
Two girls walking bounce off the
pavement, with their breath smelling of
scratched records. I smell it from
all the way back here. With each waft,
a leaf stretches around my
vertebrae, and I can see into my spine, so
I know how very green
I am becoming. I am unbecoming.
Like the browning red swirling
pass the acorns, my pupils
lift their reflection up out of
the present and into this atmosphere of
gratitude. Tonight, before my mattress
remembers the way hands knotted
around my hair, I will turn to my roommate
and tell her of these two girls walking and how
each rooted being grew in order to paint this
New England fall. I will see the world
all yellow when she says,
you must end moments like these with
amen.
Pen to Paper: In Defense of Two Girls Walking
