Offense continues domination in women’s lacrosse road wins

By: Aidan Cyr on April 20, 2017.

The week picked up for Colby Women’s Lacrosse last Wednesday when the team put up 18 goals against Bowdoin at the home of the Polar Bears. They ended up doubling the score of the Bowdoin team, who scored nine goals. It was a huge day for Sasha Fritts ’18, who scored five goals for the Mules to start off an impressive week.

“I always get excited to play Bowdoin as it is a huge rivalry. We were down by a couple of goals, and we needed to respond quickly,” Fritts said.

McGara DeWan ’19 tallied six of 21 draw controls on the day, helping give the Mules some more well-used possession. The Mules rallied from two separate leads of 3-0 and 5-3 in the first half. Emilie Klein ’17 also had a great day, scoring a hat trick for the Mules.

On Saturday, the Mules took down Williams College 15-12 and claimed their second huge league win of the weekend. This was the seventh straight win for the Mules, who improved to 9-3 on the season. During the game, Fritts scored an incredible seven goals on eight shots, increasing her tally to 28 goals on the season. Lexie Perticone ’17 had four goals on four shots for the Mules. Colby took nine fewer shots than Williams, displaying their accuracy against the Ephs.

Colby is now ranked fourth in the NESCAC ahead of Bowdoin, Wesleyan, and Tufts, and ranked 16th nationally, giving them a good shot at getting into the National Tournament. Colby has two enormous games ahead of them against Bates and Middlebury. Colby will hosted Colorado College on Thursday, April 19.

Colby will look to continue their consistency during the next few games, as they ride this stellar winning streak. Fritts emphasized the importance of keeping momentum, “We are becoming more and more confident in ourselves and in each other every game this season. We have learned that we cannot take a play off, rather, we need to put the foot on the gas pedal, so to speak. Once we started winning a few in a row, we knew we were able to keep the momentum going,” she said.

If the Mules beat top ranked in the NESCAC Middlebury this Saturday, they will be tied on both overall and conference records, with the Mules gaining the advantage in the matchup tiebreaker. The Mules will depend on their stellar form over the past month to propel themselves past the Panthers.